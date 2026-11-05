Lady Gaga, Shakira, Pink, & More Nominated Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2027: Full List of Nominations Revealed!

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The nominations for the Songwriters Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2027 have been announced!

Lady Gaga, Shakira, Pink, Kandi Burress, Jack White, and Boy George are among the 26 songwriters that have been nominated for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame class.

If you don’t know, the the Songwriters Hall of Fame is “dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the lives and legacies of the songwriters behind the world’s most enduring songs. A songwriter with a catalog of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first commercial release of a song.”

This is just the nominations, and all of the songwriters on the list are not guaranteed to be in the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction class.

Of the 26 nominees, only six will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in as part of the 2027 class.

The five songs listed by each songwriter’s name are a representative sample, supplied by the SHOF, of their catalogs. The “D” listed by some songwriter’s names indicate that the writer is deceased.

Keep scrolling for the full list of nominations…

Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2027 Nominations:

PERFORMING SONGWRITERS:

Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America – “A Horse with No Name” * “Ventura Highway” * “Sister Golden Hair” * “I Need You” * “Tin Man”

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie – “Call Me” * “Heart of Glass” * “Rapture” * “One Way or Another” * “Dreaming”

Boy George(George Alan O’Dowd) – “Karma Chameleon” * “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me” * “Time (Clock of the Heart)” * “It’s a Miracle” * “Victims”

Vince Gill – “Go Rest High on That Mountain” * “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” * “I Still Believe in You” * “One More Last Chance” * “When I Call Your Name”

Grandmaster Melle Mel(Melvin Glover) – “The Message” * “Freedom” * “New York New York” * “Scorpio” * “White Lines (Don’t Do It)”

Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta) – “Poker Face” * “Bad Romance” * “Born This Way” * “Shallow” * “Die With a Smile”

Ne-Yo (Shaffer Smith) – “Irreplaceable” * “Let Me Love You” * “Give Me Everything” * “So Sick” * “Take a Bow”

P!NK(Alecia B. Moore) – “So What” * “Raise Your Glass” * “Who Knew” * “U + Ur Hand” * “What About Us”

Shakira (Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll) – “Hips Don’t Lie” * “Dai Dai” * “Whenever, Wherever” * “La Tortura” * “Inevitable”

Sia (Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) – “Cheap Thrills” * “Diamonds” * “Titanium” * “Chandelier” * “Unstoppable”

Thomas Sylvester Allen (D), Harold Ray Brown, Morris “B.B.” Dickerson (D), Jerry Goldstein, LeRoy L. Jordan, Lee Oskar Levitin, Charles William Miller (D) and Howard E. Scott of WAR – “Low Rider” * “Why Can’t We Be Friends” * “The Cisco Kid” * “The World Is a Ghetto” * “Spill the Wine”

Jack White – “Fell in Love With a Girl” * “We’re Going to Be Friends” * “Love Interruption” * “Seven Nation Army” * “Steady as She Goes”

Frank Beard (D), Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill (D) of ZZ Top – “Legs” * “Sharp Dressed Man” * “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide” * “La Grange” * “Tush”

NON-PERFORMING SONGWRITERS:

Pete Bellotte – “Hot Stuff” * “I Feel Love” * “Love To Love You Baby” * “Heaven Knows” * “Push It to the Limit”

Boy Meets Girl (George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam) – “How Will I Know” * “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” * “Waiting for a Star To Fall” * “I Know You By Heart” * “Bring Down the Moon”

Kandi Burruss – “No Scrubs” * “Bills, Bills, Bills” * “It Makes Me Ill” * “There You Go” * “Don’t Think I’m Not”

Andreas Carlsson – “I Want It That Way” * “Bye Bye Bye” * “It’s Gonna Be Me” * “That’s the Way It Is” * “I’m Alive”

Tom Douglas – “The House That Built Me” * “Grown Men Don’t Cry” * “I Run to You” * “Little Rock” * “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s”

Bob Feldman (D), Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer – My Boyfriend’s Back *I Want Candy * Sorrow * Night Time * What Time Is It

Bob McDill – Amanda * Good Ole Boys Like Me * Gone Country * Don’t Close Your Eyes * Song of the South

Stargate (Mikkel Eriksen and Tor Hermansen) – Irreplaceable * Diamonds * Firework * So Sick * Take a Bow

Maurice Starr – Candy Girl * I’ll Be Loving You Forever * Is This the End * Step by Step * Popcorn Love

Stock Aitken Waterman (Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman) – “Never Gonna Give You Up” * “I Should Be So Lucky” * “Together Forever” * “This Time I Know It’s for Real” * “Especially for You”

will.i.am (William Adams) – “Where Is the Love” * “I Gotta Feeling” * “Scream and Shout” * “OMG” * “Ordinary People”

Dan Wilson – “Closing Time” * “Someone Like You” * “Not Ready To Make Nice” * “White Horse” * “Treacherous”

Toni Wine – “A Groovy Kind of Love” * “Candida” * “Black Pearl” * “Your Husband, My Wife” * “You Came You Saw You Conquered”