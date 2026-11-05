‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 Reunion: When Does It Air & How to Watch a Day Early?

Netflix

The Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion is almost here, and fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out where the couples stand!

The hit Netflix dating series wrapped up its Boston-based season on Wednesday (November 4), revealing which couples made it to the altar and who decided to go their separate ways.

Now, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are bringing the cast back together to revisit the season’s biggest moments, address lingering questions and share updates about their relationships.

The reunion is scheduled to premiere this weekend, but there’s also a way to watch the entire episode a full day early!

Netflix is hosting a special online event featuring an advance screening, surprise guests, previously unseen footage and more.

Keep reading to find out when the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion premieres and how to watch it early…

When Does the Love Is Blind Season 11 Reunion Air?

The Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion premieres on Sunday, November 8, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Netflix.

Unlike the regular episodes, which arrived on Wednesday mornings, the reunion is getting a special Sunday evening release.

Nick and Vanessa will host the special, bringing the Boston cast together to discuss what happened after filming ended and where their relationships stand today.

Netflix has also teased conversations about some of the season’s biggest moments, including the couples’ disagreements and decisions about their futures.

How to Watch the Love Is Blind Reunion a Day Early

Fans can actually watch the reunion on Saturday, November 7, before its official Netflix release!

According to Netflix’s official announcement, the streaming service is hosting an exclusive reunion watch party through its Tudum website.

The event begins at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Saturday, November 7.

The special event will include a pre-show with surprise appearances from cast members, interactive games and polls, followed by an advance screening of the reunion.

An after-party will also feature deleted scenes, previously unseen pod dates and additional footage from the couples’ romantic getaways.

The watch party is a live online event, but the reunion itself is prerecorded.

To attend, viewers must register in advance using the RSVP button on Netflix’s official reunion watch-party page.

Registered attendees will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the event.

Netflix has not specified exactly when the reunion screening will begin within the watch-party program.

What Happened in the Love Is Blind Season 11 Finale?

Season 11 began with 30 singles from the Boston area looking for love without seeing each other.

Six couples got engaged in the pods, but only four relationships remained intact heading into the season finale.

The final wedding episode premiered on November 4, revealing who decided to get married and which couples called things off.

The reunion will give the cast another opportunity to address their relationships, discuss what happened after the cameras stopped rolling and reveal where things stand now.

If you missed the finale, find out which couples got married and who broke up in our full Season 11 recap.

The Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion premieres Sunday, November 8, at 9 p.m. ET on Netflix.