Nicholas Hoult & Wife Bryana Holly Quietly Welcomed Twins, Expanding Their Family to 4 Kids

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Nicholas Hoult‘s co-star Pete Davidson just revealed some private information about him and his wife, Bryana Holly!

It looks like the 36-year-old actor and his 33-year-old wife privately welcomed twins!

During a press event for their film How To Rob A Bank, Pete was speaking about Nicholas as a dad.

Pete Davidson Revealed That Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly Are Parents to 4 Kids

“He’s a great dad. Father of four. Four under 7,” Pete said while speaking about Nicholas to Entertainment Tonight.

Nicholas then said, “Yeah.” Prior to this, we had only known that Nicholas was a dad of two. Pete is a father to Scottie, who turns one next month, with his ex Elsie Hewitt.

“Which is nuts. Elsie was pregnant while we were filming and he had just had his twins and he would fly back every weekend to go see his family and that was really awesome,” Pete added.

Nicholas Hoult and Bryana Holly Have Only Publicly Shared Their Eldest Child’s Name

Nicholas and Bryana are also parents to a son named Joaquin, 7, and a child born in 2022.

Nicholas and Bryana have been together since December 2016 and the couple secretly tied the knot. It’s unclear when they got married, but Nicholas started referring to her as his wife while doing press in November 2024. Bryana made her red carpet debut with Nicholas that same year.

We have reached out to reps for comment on this story.