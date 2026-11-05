‘Off Campus’ Season 2 Premiere Date Confirmed By Prime Video: Cast, Logline & More Also Revealed

Courtesy of Prime Video

Off Campus season two has an official premiere date!

Prime Video announced that the second season, will premiere next year and follow Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn)’s love story.

Season 2 “follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood.”

Season 2 of Off Campus Will Premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2027

Prime Video announced that Dean and Allie’s season will debut on April 28, 2027.

The streaming service revealed a promo video, featuring Mika and Stephen, to promote.

Off Campus season one debuted in May of 2026.

Which Stars Are Returning for Season 2 of Off Campus, and Who Is Exiting the Series?

The cast for Off Season season 2 is also set, and there are some changes. Find out who is returning and who is exiting.