Met Gala 2027 Theme Revealed After John Galliano Change

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The new Met Gala theme has been revealed.

If you did not see the news, over the symmer summer, Anna Wintour and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute revealed that next year’s big fashion event would be held in honor of designer John Galliano. The choice sparked immediate controversy, and was subsequently canceled.

The event is set for May 3, 2027.

Why John Galliano’s Met Gala Theme Was Canceled

Galliano was the head designer of Dior from 1996 to 2011.

He infamously went viral after being caught on camera making antisemitic comments and lost his job at Dior. He was even convicted of a hate crime in Paris before reportedly going to rehab, getting sober, and going on to become creative director of Maison Margiela in 2014.

He was found guilty at the time of “public insults” based on origin, religion, race or ethnicity after two incidents.

What Is the Met Gala Theme for 2027?

Vogue announced the new theme on Instagram: “extraORDINARY: fashion and the poetics of the everyday.”

They explained, “Love jeans and t-shirts? This one’s for you….Organized by Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton, with assistance from Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben, the exhibition will be devoted to the undersung beauty and allure of quotidian garments—think the aforementioned t-shirts and jeans, plus raincoats, sweatshirts, puffer jackets, and more. It will ask visitors ‘to see the everyday anew,’ says Bolton, and come at its subject from two perspectives: First, by exploring how designers have reinvented and elevated archetypal garments into runway-worthy creations and then, by highlighting how humble, even “disposable” materials—like paper, aluminum, and plastic—are transformed into wearable art.”

“I didn’t have a plan B,” Andrew said about having to pivot to a new theme. “It was really important to come up with an exhibition that wasn’t just a masterwork show or something that we could do a little bit more easily. I wanted it to be as challenging and as provocative and as beautiful as a John show would have been.” He continues: “That was really important to me: to come up with an idea that wasn’t a substitute. And it had to have some sort of contemporary resonance.”

Find out which 2 celebrities are banned from the Met Gala.