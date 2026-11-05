Actress Kimmarie Johnson Dies at 50 After ‘Heart Event’

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Kimmarie Johnson, an actress and model who worked on Dude, Where’s My Car and Beverly Hills, 90210, has passed away at the age of 50.

Her niece, Rhonda Scott, confirmed she passed on Wednesday (November 4) after suffering a “heart event” on October 27 and rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

She was diagnosed with a “heart aneurysm condition,” and her heart stopped beating yesterday.

We will provide any further details as they become available. RIP.

She was also a model and pageant winner, having won the Miss Pennsylvania USA beauty pageant. She then also competed in the Miss USA pageant. She also founded the SkinGlow by Kimmarie brand in 2011. She also was featured in the TV series V.I.P. with Pamela Anderson.

Our thoughts are with Kimmarie Johnson‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.