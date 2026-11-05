Tennis Pro Jessica Pegula Caught on Hot Mic Calling Mirra Andreeva a ‘Diva,’ Brings Up Coco Gauff

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Tennis pro Jessica Pegula, 32, who is the daughter of the billionaire Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, was caught on a hot mic, and her quotes are going viral.

She was seemingly speaking about Russian tennis pro Mirra Andreeva, 19, and fellow American pro Coco Gauff, 22.

During a practice this week at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals in Indian Wells, Calif., Jessica was caught on video making some statements.

“[Mirra Andreeva’s coach Conchita Martínez]’s always been very nice to me, but I lost a little respect for her because I’m just like this girl. I think she’s a nice girl but she’s a diva. She needs to be humbled,” she could be seemingly heard saying in the video that’s circulating online. “…If I was a coach and my girl, you just played four great games and you’re up 4-0 and you’re mad at me, hitting balls at me…first of all, that’s disrespectful to the other person… like, shut the **** up.”

“Conchita like pokes her and eggs on her behavior,” Pegula continued. “She has a perfect serve, she’s smart, she anticipates well, but she’s crazy.”

She then brought Coco Gauff into the conversation.

“It’s so funny how you see her and you see Coco’s mentality… like if she has Coco’s mentality, she’s better than Coco… the serve, everything, all around and moves just as good, but mentally, she’s just…” Pegula said.

So far, none of them have responded.