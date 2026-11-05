Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape & Sexual Assault

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Russell Brand was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape today (November 5) in London’s Southwark Crown Court.

Following the three-week long trial for the charges against him, the jury deliberated for three days.

The Charges Against Russell Brand, Explained

Brandoriginally faced seven charges involving six women, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. The allegations concern incidents between 1999 and 2009. Russell has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied engaging in nonconsensual sexual activity. He was cleared of the charge on Tuesday (October 27) after a judge directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict.

His trial began earlier this month at Southwark Crown Court in London, where several women have testified about their allegations against him. His wife, Laura, stood by him.

Will Russell Brand Go to Prison?

Variety is reporting that in the UK, where this trial is being held, “a rape conviction can result in up to 19 years in prison and potentially even a life sentence, depending on the seriousness of the offense. The maximum sentence for sexual assault is 10 years.”

TMZ reports that the judge told Brand, “Obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result.” He will be sentenced on Monday