Meghan Markle’s Half Brother Is Allegedly the Subject of Police Investigation as Possible Person of Interest (Report)

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More information is coming to light involving the allegations against Thomas Markle Sr., who is Meghan Markle‘s father. New reports indicate her half-brother, Thomas Jr.,

If you have not seen the news, the 82-year-old was accused of being in possession of of illicit material.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry after he admitted that he staged paparazzi photos with a British tabloid and lied to her about speaking to the press.

Investigators Reveal Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Is Now Allegedly a “Person of Interest”

Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla revealed some details in a press conference today (November 5).

“We have a witness [who says] underage girls were being brought to his house. We will investigate whether the son was involved in the crime,” Jonvic Remulla allegedly said (via News5 Philippines and translated by Page Six).

The Secretary reportedly added, “To accuse the father only is only half the police work. There are signs that point that the son is involved in the crime as well but only as a person of interest so far.”

Thomas Sr. has strongly denied the allegations. All of this information comes just a few weeks after Meghanspoke publicly about the allegations against her father.