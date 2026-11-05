Matt Damon Reveals Wife Luciana Had Brain Aneurysm Surgery 1 Week Before Oscars 2024, Still Walked Vanity Fair Red Carpet (Photos)

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Matt Damon revealed some health news regarding his wife Luciana Damon.

If you are not aware, Matt, 56, and Luciana, 50, got married in 2005 and have four daughters. They share Alexia, 27, who is Matt‘s stepdaughter and Luciana‘s daughter from a previous marriage, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15.

Matt Damon Revealed That Luciana Had a Brain Aneurysm in 2024

In his GQMen of the Year cover, Matt revealed a bit of a regret over skipping the Oscars for The Departed.

He then spoke about not skipping for Oppenheimer in 2024, but there was a special circumstance as his wife had just had brain surgery!

He revealed, “I think everybody was really focused on [Martin Scorsese ahead of the Oscars in 2007]. And I remember I was shooting second unit for The Bourne Ultimatum during that Oscars, so I didn’t go. I was living in Miami at the time, and I had an infant. [My wife] Lucy and I were laying in bed watching it and so nervous for Marty. And then when he won, I was jumping up and down in the bedroom and I remember being really excited. And then the next category was best picture, and The Departed won. And I realized in that moment I hadn’t even considered that that could happen.”

He then said, “And then the next time that that happened was on Oppenheimer, and we had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm.”

Matt Damon Revealed His Wife Underwent Surgery 1 Week Before the Oscars, But Still Went to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party

He continued, “She’s totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars. But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back. And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it.”

He said, “And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out.’ And it was pretty ****ing heroic of her to do that and really meaningful.”

The photos within this article are all from that night in 2024.

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