‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Cast Relationship Status: Who’s Married, Divorced or Dating?

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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is bringing a new group of women to Hulu, and their real-life relationships are already making headlines!

The spinoff of the hit reality series premieres on Thursday (November 12), with all eight episodes dropping at once.

The cast includes familiar faces like Jen Affleck, Bobbi Althoff and Aspyn Ovard, along with several other influencers whose marriages, divorces and dating lives will be part of the conversation.

Some of the women have been married for years, while others have gone through public divorces and started surprising new relationships.

One cast member is currently dating a married couple, and another recently filed for divorce while expecting her fourth child.

The show also features McCall DaPron, the sister of original Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley.

We looked into the relationship histories of all nine confirmed cast members to find out who is married, divorced or currently dating.

Keep reading to find out the real-life relationship statuses of the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County…

Jen Affleck – Filed for Divorce From Zac Affleck

Jen Affleck married Zac Affleck in June 2019 after meeting on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018.

The couple shares three children and is expecting their fourth.

However, Jenfiled for divorce on November 3, 2026, after seven years of marriage.

Their relationship struggles have been documented on the original The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, including disagreements about Jen‘s career and their future together.

Read more about Jen and Zac‘s divorce filing.

Aspyn Ovard – Divorced, Dating Bri & Billy Davis

Aspyn Ovard filed for divorce from her husband, Parker Ferris, in April 2024 after nearly nine years of marriage. They share three daughters.

Since their split, Aspyn has publicly discussed her relationship with Bri Davis and Billy Davis, a married couple who practice consensual non-monogamy.

In a July 2026 interview on the For the Girls podcast, Aspyn explained that she initially began dating Bri before developing a romantic relationship with Billy as well.

She has described both of them as her partners, and they are expected to appear on the Hulu spinoff.

Click through to see the relationship status of the rest of the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County…

Bobbi Althoff – Divorced, Dating Tyler Hawkins

Bobbi Althoff, known for hosting The Really Good Podcast, was previously married to Cory Althoff.

Cory filed for divorce in February 2024, and the former couple finalized their split later that year. They share two daughters.

Bobbi subsequently began dating basketball player Tyler Hawkins, whom she publicly discussed in 2026.

During a May interview with E! News, she revealed that Tyler even helps style her outfits for filming.

Avery Woods – Married to David Woods

Avery Woods is married to David Woods, a former police officer.

The influencer and former pediatric ICU nurse shares two children with her husband. David also has two children from a previous relationship.

Avery has built a following through her lifestyle content and CHEERS! With Avery Woods podcast.

The couple’s marriage is part of the family life she has shared publicly with her followers.

Click through to see the relationship status of the rest of the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County…

Madison Bontempo – Married to Kyler Fisher

Madison Bontempo, also known as Madison Fisher, is married to actor and musician Kyler Fisher.

The couple shares five children and has built a substantial online following through their family YouTube channel, The Fishfam.

Madison has also appeared in acting projects and launched her own business ventures.

The pair frequently shares family updates with their followers.

McCall DaPron – Married to Kirk DaPron

McCall DaPron is married to Kirk DaPron, and the couple shares four children.

She is also the older sister of Mayci Neeley, one of the stars of the original The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

McCall recently made headlines after sharing a family Halloween costume depicting John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy on the day of his 1963 assassination.

She subsequently deleted the Instagram post following criticism.

Read more about the controversy on Just Jared.

Click through to see the relationship status of the rest of the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County…

Ashleigh Pease – Married to Nathan Pease

Ashleigh Pease is married to Nathan Pease, and the couple has four children.

Originally from Australia, Ashleigh is an influencer and entrepreneur who shares glimpses of her family life online.

Ashleigh and Nathan are raising their children while balancing their family responsibilities and business pursuits, per Hulu.

Salomé Andrea – Married to Aaron Brimhall

Salomé Andrea married photographer Aaron Brimhall in 2012.

The couple has twin daughters, Luca and Rue, and announced in 2026 that they are expecting their third child together.

Salomé has built a following through her fashion, lifestyle and family content.

Jordan McClanahan – Married

Jordan McClanahan is married to firefighter Corey McClanahan, and the couple has four children.

The influencer has shared her experience converting to Mormonism, along with content about fitness, motherhood and family life.

She is also a longtime friend of fellow cast member McCall DaPron.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres November 12 on Hulu, with all eight episodes available at launch.