Carson Daly Joins ‘Saturday Today’ as Co-Anchor: Start Date Revealed

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Carson Daly has a brand new gig at the Today show, and his new job starts this weekend!

The 53-year-old former TRL host will be the new co-anchor of Saturday Today. His first day on the job will be this Saturday (November 7), where he joins Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman. Carson is replacing Peter Alexander, who left the show this year.

Carson Daly Released a Statement on His New Today Show Gig

“I’m thrilled to add Saturday Today to my weekday morning schedule. My kids asked if I’ll still make pancakes. I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead. I’m equal parts grateful and excited for this opportunity,” Carson said in a statement.

Libby Leist, Executive Vice President of Today and Lifestyle, added, “Carson has been an integral part of the TODAY family for the past 13 years, and we are thrilled that our viewers get to spend one more day of the week with him. Carson and Laura make a great team, and we can’t wait for this fresh new chapter of Saturday TODAY.”

Carson first joined the Today show family back in 2013.

Carson and his wife SiriPinter married in 2015, and share four kids: 17-year-old Jackson, 14-year-old Etta, 11-year-old London, and 6-year-old Goldie. The couple met while Siri was working as a writer’s assistant on Last Call with Carson Daly.