Will Lucas Bravo Return for 'Emily in Paris' Season 5? Actor Addresses Show's Future & Hesitations Over Role

Lucas Bravo became a fan-favorite actor for his portrayal of Gabriel in Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris .

The 36-year-old French star joined the show in its first season, playing the dreamy chef who falls for the titular character, played by Lily Collins .

Following news that the show was renewed for a fifth season last month, fans might be wondering if Lucas will return as Gabriel with the rest of the cast. In fact, Us Weekly reported that he was seemingly considering moving on.

However, in a new interview Lucas addressed his plans with the show. While he did admit to having some hesitations about Gabriel’s character development, he was very clear about his future on the show.

Speaking to Telegraph , Lucas said that he was tempted to move on for a “tiny moment” when his character’s story got a little down.

“It was like, we’re losing the cheeky, fun, playful Gabriel that I love, and it’s getting very melancholic and negative,” he said.

Lucas also said that being viewed as a sex symbol was “scary” when the show first came out.

“Because when it happened, I was like, what is the root of this reaction? And how do I maintain this? I was so scared to disappoint in the next seasons, because I didn’t really know: what was the ingredient that provoked that reaction,” he explained, adding that “it made me very self-conscious.”

He noted that he was about to “reclaim the essence of what it is to be an actor in Gabriel” with the recently released fourth season.

The actor also shifted the focus away from Gabriel’s looks by taking a break from the gym and to take on a less polished look.

“It’s very funny to see how disappointed some people are,” he said with a laugh. “I’m trying to normalise him. I just like the idea that, you know, being sexy isn’t just on the surface.”

While there might have been nerves about the character, Lucas is not planning on leaving. He told the outlet that he didn’t want to let creator Darren Star down.

“ Darren is the first person who took a chance on me, and I’ll always be here for him,” he said.

