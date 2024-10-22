Open in App
    Another 'General Hospital' Actress Confirms Exit, Reveals If She Might Return One Day

    By Just Jared,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPp7K_0wHa4tQ400

    There’s another General Hospital cast exit that’s making the rounds.

    Young star Jophielle Love has officially said “goodbye” to her co-stars after debuting on the series on October 23, 2019.

    Keep reading to find out more…

    The 10-year-old actress portrayed Violet Finn on the show, who was the daughter of Rebecca Budig ’s Hayden Barnes and Michael Easton ’s Hamilton Finn.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MLgB_0wHa4tQ400

    She told Soap Opera Digest about her exit, “I was very sad. It was fun to end it with a tea party, which is Violet’s favorite thing to do. But the long good-byes…so hard. I think I was already crying before they called, ‘Action!’”

    She hopes to return to the show one day.

    She shared, “I don’t know how or when, but I hope it is not in too long from now. It would be great if I could come back with my dad but as we saw, there is no way of knowing what the story will be. I could be back next year or in 10 years! In the meantime, you can see me on Will Trent , and let’s see what other projects I get to work on. I am excited to see what happens. And I just want to say thank you to Frank and everyone at GH for giving me this incredible experience on the show!”

    Find out who else recently returned or exited General Hospital .

    Comments / 37
    Add a Comment
    Barb Berta
    9h ago
    what the hell are these writer's doing??!! they are destroying a legacy that has been on my whole life and it's just getting worse maybe if they get their act together I'll start watching again but now it's so pathetic I can't stomach to watch it
    wow
    16h ago
    They are already getting rid of such great actress and the show is getting really boring now
    View all comments
