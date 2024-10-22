Open in App
    Zach Bryan Confirms Breakup from Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry as She Says She's 'Blindsided'

    By Just Jared,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2qoC_0wHa4dXg00

    Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry have broken up.

    On Tuesday (October 22), the 28-year-old country music singer officially confirmed that he and the 25-year-old influencer, whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia , had split up after she shared a cryptic post.

    Keep reading to find out more… “Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every once of my heart,” Zach wrote on his Instagram Story . “She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her.”

    He continued, “I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways.”

    “I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too,” Zach added. “With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself.”

    The day before, Brianna shared a handwritten note on her Instagram , that raised a lot of eyebrows for fans.

    “And eventually you’ll find that life goes on, even if you don’t want it to,” Brianna wrote. “The days will pass and the world will move while you ask it to stop. You’ll believe life is cruel for continuing on while your feet are stuck.”

    “You’ll find people and moments to blame for your concrete feet,” she continued. “Then there will come a morning when you wake and realize things go on, life isn’t cruel your feet are. The world keeps on spinning in hopes of showing you that you can as well.”

    After Zach confirmed their breakup, Brianna took to her Instagram Story to say that she’s feeling “blindsided.”

    “Hey guys I’m feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk,” Brianna wrote. “I love you guys so much thank you for all your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay.”

    Zach and Brianna were first linked back in July 2023. The pair showed off some cute PDA while attending the 2024 Grammys together.

    If you missed it, Zach made some very controversial comments about Taylor Swift and Kanye West .

