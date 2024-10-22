'Matlock' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS!

Kathy Bates ‘ Matlock has been renewed for a second season at CBS amid the show’s big mystery !

Amy Reisenbach , president of CBS Entertainment said in a statement, “This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates . The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.”

This is huge news, as the show is only 2 episodes in to season one.

Kathy stars as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own. Skye P. Marshall , Jason Ritter , David Del Rio and Leah Lewis also star in the series.

