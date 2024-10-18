Katy Perry Rocks Knee-High Leather Boots for Charli xcx & Troye Sivan's 'Sweat Tour' Show in L.A.

Katy Perry is enjoying a night out with friends!

The 39-year-old “Women’s World” singer stepped out for Charli xcx and Troye Sivan ‘s Sweat Tour show on Wednesday night (October 16) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

For the show, Katy rocked a white shirt with black short-shorts paired with knee-high leather boots and a black jacket.

Following the release of her sixth studio album 143 , Katy announced that she will be hitting the road on the new The Lifetimes Tour in 2025! Check out the first set cities and dates here .

In a new interview, Katy opened up about being a pop star , her evolution, her artistry, newer stars in the business, spirituality and looking to the stars, her relationship with Orlando Bloom , her time on American Idol , her new record, and much more.