Taylor Swift Teases Return of 'Eras Tour,' Shares Video in Stadium as She Prepares to Kick Off Final Leg of Tour

Taylor Swift is back to work as she gears up for the end of her Eras Tour !

On Friday night (October 18), the 34-year-old pop titan will take the stage in Miami, Florida for her first concert in almost two months. The show will kick off the final leg of her nearly two-year-long Eras Tour .

In the leadup, Taylor took to social media to share a new video of herself at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with her beloved cat, Olivia .

Taylor posted the clip on Instagram. In it, she’s wearing a pair of light jeans and a yellow sweater while holding Olivia in her arms. She walks through the seats on the floor before striking a pose and pulling off her sunglasses.

“Back in the office… 😎,” she captioned the upload.

She will play three consecutive shows in Miami before traveling across the United States and Canada. The show officially concludes on December 8 in Vancouver.

We wish Taylor luck as she returns to the stage!