Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Just Jared

    Taylor Swift Teases Return of 'Eras Tour,' Shares Video in Stadium as She Prepares to Kick Off Final Leg of Tour

    By Just Jared,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXqKL_0wCLEYSw00

    Taylor Swift is back to work as she gears up for the end of her Eras Tour !

    On Friday night (October 18), the 34-year-old pop titan will take the stage in Miami, Florida for her first concert in almost two months. The show will kick off the final leg of her nearly two-year-long Eras Tour .

    In the leadup, Taylor took to social media to share a new video of herself at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium with her beloved cat, Olivia .

    Keep reading to find out more…

    Taylor posted the clip on Instagram. In it, she’s wearing a pair of light jeans and a yellow sweater while holding Olivia in her arms. She walks through the seats on the floor before striking a pose and pulling off her sunglasses.

    “Back in the office… 😎,” she captioned the upload.

    She will play three consecutive shows in Miami before traveling across the United States and Canada. The show officially concludes on December 8 in Vancouver.

    Did you see that Taylor has some very exciting releases coming up?

    We wish Taylor luck as she returns to the stage!

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Swift Debuts 4 New Costumes for Eras Tour in Miami, Including a New Reputation Bodysuit Finally!
    Just Jared1 day ago
    Lifetime made Xmas movie inspired by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: details
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Every Celebrity at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour In Miami Night 1
    Just Jared1 day ago
    Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Make Big Decision About Their Future Together
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Florence Welch returns to the Eras Tour stage to sing 'Florida!!!' with Taylor Swift
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Academy Museum Gala 2024 Red Carpet - See Photos of 150+ Celebrity Attendees
    Just Jared21 hours ago
    Who Is Aaron Rodgers Dating? History of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed
    Just Jared8 hours ago
    Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Debut New Hair Transformations
    Just Jared2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Taylor Swift 'request for armed police guard for Wembley gigs was refused by Met'
    THE STANDARD16 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Every 'General Hospital' Cast Update in 2024 Revealed: Surprising Exits, Recastings, Big Returns, & More Changes!
    Just Jared2 days ago
    The Wealthiest 'The Equalizer' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth
    Just Jared14 hours ago
    'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 - Storyline & Renewal Status Revealed!
    Just Jared13 hours ago
    Ryan Murphy Has Had Talks With Taylor Swift's Team About a Collaboration
    Just Jared3 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Eras Tour returns to U.S.: See the surprise songs in Miami
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'My Three Sons' Former Child Star Stanley Livingston Dog-Bonded with Doris Day During 'Daisies'
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make ‘Memories of a Lifetime’ for His Friend’s Daughter in ALCS Photos
    Life and Style Weekly3 days ago
    Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Finally Makes Her Eras Tour Debut
    Parade2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Tim Walz Mocks Trump for Handing Cash to Mom in Grocery Store: 'Any Woman He Sees He Just Pays Off'
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz13 days ago
    'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast List Revealed: 22 New Actors Join 1 Returning Star With Others Making Rumored Comebacks
    Just Jared19 hours ago
    Zendaya Exudes Effortlessly Cool Vibes in Los Angeles As Boyfriend Tom Holland Teases 'Spider-Man 4'
    Just Jared3 days ago
    Jaden Smith Addresses 'Weird' Behavior, Says He's 'Been Trying to Fit In This Whole Time'
    Just Jared1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy