Ham & Spinach Muffins

This savory, simple to make muffin is a great way to use leftover ham. The ham and cheese add plenty of saltiness to the muffin and we loved the flavor of the fresh baby spinach. These delicious muffins are moist and tender with a slight buttery flavor. So good!

Photo of Ham & Spinach Muffins Just A Pinch Recipes

"Great for breakfast or lunch. Reheat well in the microwave." - Kathryn Brown

2 c All-purpose Flour

1/2 c Parmesan Cheese

1 Tbsp Baking Powder

1/4 tsp Pepper

1 c Milk

3 Eggs

3/4 c Ricotta Cheese, Part-skim

1/4 c Butter, Melted

3/4 c Cooked Ham, Diced

1 c Baby Spinach, Chopped

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line muffin pan with paper muffin cups. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

In a large bowl combine flour, Parmesan cheese, baking powder, and pepper; mix until blended. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

In another bowl, whisk together milk, eggs, ricotta cheese, and butter. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients until well combined. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Fold in ham and spinach. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Divide batter evenly among muffin cups. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Bake for 25 minutes. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Let cool for 5 minutes and serve. Enjoy! Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

IngredientsHow To Make Ham & Spinach MuffinsAbout This Recipe & The Test Kitchen

Ham & Spinach Muffins has been awarded a Blue Ribbon from The Just A Pinch Test Kitchen who prepare and review thousands of real recipes submitted by real home cooks. The best are featured on justapinch.com as Blue Ribbon recipes.