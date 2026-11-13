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This Savory, Simple To Make Muffin Is A Great Way To Use Leftover Ham - Ham & Spinach Muffins
By Kathryn Brown,7 days ago
Ham & Spinach Muffins
This savory, simple to make muffin is a great way to use leftover ham. The ham and cheese add plenty of saltiness to the muffin and we loved the flavor of the fresh baby spinach. These delicious muffins are moist and tender with a slight buttery flavor. So good!
"Great for breakfast or lunch. Reheat well in the microwave." - Kathryn BrownIngredients
- 2 c All-purpose Flour
- 1/2 c Parmesan Cheese
- 1 Tbsp Baking Powder
- 1/4 tsp Pepper
- 1 c Milk
- 3 Eggs
- 3/4 c Ricotta Cheese, Part-skim
- 1/4 c Butter, Melted
- 3/4 c Cooked Ham, Diced
- 1 c Baby Spinach, Chopped
Ham & Spinach Muffins has been awarded a Blue Ribbon from The Just A Pinch Test Kitchen who prepare and review thousands of real recipes submitted by real home cooks. The best are featured on justapinch.com as Blue Ribbon recipes.