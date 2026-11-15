Just A Pinch Recipes

Thanksgiving casseroles are hearty, easy to make, and handy when you’re feeding a crowd. Since they can be made ahead of time, they’re a great way to prepare several side dishes without a fuss. These Thanksgiving casserole recipes are your secret to planning a delicious holiday meal. You’ll find classic Thanksgiving side dishes like green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, scalloped potatoes, and corn pudding. There are also sides not as traditional, but just as delicious with turkey, like spinach casserole, broccoli rice casserole, root vegetable gratin, and butternut squash and apple casserole. Pull out your favorite 9×13 baking dishes this Thanksgiving. These crowd-friendly casseroles will steal attention away from the turkey.

We've tested many corn pudding recipes and this version has no eggs or cheese. Not traditional, but boy is it good. The flavor of corn shines bright along with the sweet Jiffy cornbread. It's a no-frills corn pudding with terrific flavor. A simple Thanksgiving or Christmas side dish.

Learn how to make Aunt Linda's Jiffy Corn Casserole

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These mashed potatoes are going to be a fabulous addition to your holiday table. Adding a couple of simple ingredients to your regular mashed potatoes creates a remarkable side dish. Heavy cream melts into the potatoes making them rich and silky. There's nothing better than cheese with potatoes. Swiss cheese folded in makes these nice and cheesy. The fat from the cream and cheese penetrates the potatoes giving them a silky texture. Baked until golden brown, these fancy mashed potatoes are delish.

Learn how to make Fancy Mashed Potatoes

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We love stuffing recipes that are uncomplicated and we really loved the use of sausage in this recipe. It gives the stuffing tons of flavor. If you like things a bit spicy, use hot sausage in the side dish. This stuffing turns out nice and moist. But, taking the foil off for the last 10 minutes adds a crunchy texture to the top. Yum!

Learn how to make Owen's Sausage Stuffing

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This is one of those easy holiday casseroles that you can prepare ahead of time and just pop it in the oven when ready to eat. It is cheesy, creamy, and oh so good. The spinach flavor really shines through. So yummy!

Learn how to make Holiday Spinach Casserole

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Super hearty, you could almost eat this broccoli and rice casserole as a meal. If you love cheese, you'll love this broccoli casserole. It's super cheesy! Filled with broccoli, we can see why it's a must on Kari's holiday menu.

Learn how to make Holiday Broccoli & Rice Casserole

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Scalloped potatoes are thinly sliced and cooked in cream. To a purist, this recipe may be considered au gratin potatoes since cheese is added to the side dish. Both terms seem to be used interchangeably in recipes nowadays. Whatever you want to call it, these potatoes are decadent and delicious. They're cheesy, creamy, and a must on your holiday table. Red potatoes are used in this recipe which have a naturally smooth, creamy texture. If you prefer soft onions, saute them in a pan for a few minutes before beginning the cheeses sauce.

Learn how to make Scalloped Potatoes

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This baked potato casserole will be a great dish to bring to a potluck or a fantastic side dish to grilled steak. It's rich, salty, smoky, and savory. With sour cream, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, and chives, it's like a twice-baked potato in casserole form.

Learn how to make Baked Potato Casserole

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Instead of crispy fried onions, this recipe tops green bean casserole with Corn Flakes coated in melted butter. The sauce is a little tangier than the traditional sauce. We loved the addition of cheese. It makes the sauce even creamier. Bits of bacon add a smoky flavor The more traditional crispy fried onions can be used instead, but we really enjoyed the crunch of the crispy Corn Flakes.

Learn how to make Crowd-Pleaser Green Bean Casserole

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This sweet potato casserole has a wonderful combination of flavors. Lightly sweet and fruity, it's the perfect holiday side. The filling has a fluffy and creamy texture. We loved the addition of orange marmalade and sweetened condensed milk. The marmalade is not an overpowering flavor and just adds a hint of citrus. On top is a buttery, crunchy, and sweet topping.

Learn how to make Sweet Potato Casserole With a Hint of Orange Flavor

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The cheesier the better with mac and cheese and this recipe has four types. The combination of Muenster, cheddar, Velveeta, and Monterey Jack gives this casserole a savory flavor. Velveeta adds the melty goodness you want in mac and cheese. The Panko crumbs on top of the dish are the perfect topping. In each bite, you get the soft noodles, creamy cheese, and a buttery crunch. Yum!

Learn how to make Four Cheese Mac and Cheese

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We loved the method of cooking this holiday favorite. Using the Crock Pot opens space in the crowded oven. The corn casserole turns out sweet and creamy with a hint of savory flavor from the seasoning. This easy side dish will quickly become a family favorite.

Learn how to make Family Fav Crock Pot Corn Casserole

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This cornbread dressing is everything dressing should be - moist and full of flavor. Between the pork sausage, fresh veggies, and sage, it's packed with flavors. Oven-frying the cornbread gives it a buttery sweet flavor which is a great base for the dressing. This recipe serves a crowd but can easily be cut in half. We highly suggest giving this unique dressing a try at your next holiday meal.

Learn how to make Home For Thanksgiving Fried Cornbread Dressing

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This butternut squash casserole will be a delicious addition to your Thanksgiving or Christmas menu. Sweetened sliced apples are topped with a layer of creamy mashed butternut squash that has a hint of brown sugar. The side dish is sprinkled with a mixture of crushed Corn Flakes, chopped pecans, and brown sugar. Once baked, it's crunchy, and the buttery pecans shine. As a whole, the side casserole is a mix of sweet, savory, and earthy.

Learn how to make Pecan Crusted Butternut Squash Casserole With Apples

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Kids will ask for a second helping of this cauliflower casserole. The sauce is creamy and cheesy. A nice complement to the savory, tender fresh cauliflower. French fried onions on top add a punch of onion flavor and a satisfying crunch. This is an easy side casserole with any meal, but it's delicious enough to be added to a holiday menu.

Learn how to make Cauliflower Casserole

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The combination of fall root vegetables is what makes this gratin recipe special. It has a medley of creamy red potatoes, sweet butternut squash, and savory parsnips. Leeks add a mild onion flavor to the side dish. The creamy sauce has thyme and nutmeg. It holds the gratin together but adds another layer of flavor. Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top finishes off the medley nicely. It's a unique fall side dish that would be delicious on a holiday table, too. We had turnips sitting around and added that as well. That's the great thing about this recipe. The root vegetables can be mixed and matched to suit your preference.

Learn how to make Root Vegetable Gratin

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Corn pudding is a staple on holiday tables in the South. This creamy and delicious recipe did not disappoint. Some versions are made with cornbread, but this version uses flour and eggs to thicken the casserole. It makes the texture more like a souffle. Full of corn flavor, this is not overly sweet. If you like your corn pudding on the sweeter side, use the original amount of sugar. We loved this just the way it is though!

Learn how to make Outrageous Corn Pudding

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What a deliciously cheesy hash brown casserole. A potato lovers dream! They're creamy and tart with a bit of sweetness from the oven. A crunchy Corn Flake top puts it over the top. So simple to make, it would be a great breakfast or dinner side dish.

Learn how to make Southern Hash Brown Casserole

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Want to upgrade your regular sweet potato casserole? Look no further. Pineapple tidbits and juice add great pineapple flavor to this holiday staple. We love the texture they added too. With the perfect balance of sweetness, we highly recommend adding this side dish to your holiday menu.

Learn how to make Hawaiian Style Sweet Potato Casserole

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Oh, how we loved these rich and creamy au gratin potatoes. The cheddar cheese melts and combines with the heavy cream to form a thick and creamy sauce. Fresh onion gives a punch of flavor to the potatoes. Romano and cheddar cheese are sprinkled on top. Romano cheese is savory and is a nice touch. The hardest part of this side dish is peeling and slicing the potatoes. After that, it only takes a few minutes to prepare. This is the perfect potato side dish for when you want to indulge during the holidays.

Learn how to make Easy Au Gratin Potatoes

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A traditional Thanksgiving side is cornbread dressing and this is a great one. It's moist without being too wet and holds together without being too hard. Sometimes cornbread dressing can be a little dry that you need to serve it with gravy, not this recipe. One flavor does not overpower another - they're balanced perfectly. Once baked, the side dish is a beautiful golden brown and will be a fantastic addition to any holiday table. This recipe makes a lot which is great because we could not stop eating this dressing.

Learn how to make Nonna's Cornbread Dressing