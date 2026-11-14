Just A Pinch Recipes

Pie might be a classic Thanksgiving dessert, but it doesn’t have to be the only treat on the table. These Thanksgiving desserts that aren’t pie include plenty of sweets. Pumpkin cobbler, apple crisp, pecan pie bars, pumpkin cheesecake bars, cookies, and cakes… These Thanksgiving desserts turn traditional Thanksgiving pie flavors into alternate desserts for non-pie lovers. They capture the essence of Thanksgiving without the fuss of rolling dough or blind baking a crust.

Rich, decadent, and boozy, this bread pudding recipe is very flavorful. It has layers of rich, delicious bread pudding and is full of pecans. The rum sauce makes the pudding sweeter and richer. This is easy to throw together. Don't let the rum scare you. The flavor is there, but it's not overbearing. We served it with some freshly whipped cream... so good!

Learn how to make Drunk Pecan Pie Bread Pudding

Just A Pinch Recipes

This pumpkin maple pull-apart bread is a little bit of a process, but the flavor will make you forget all of the work. The bread is packed with warm spices and reminds us of monkey bread. Slightly sweet, the filling is like a cinnamon roll filling and is packed with fall spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice). The glaze has robust brown sugar and whiskey flavors. It pulls all of the flavors together. A wonderful dessert or snack with a cup of tea. Your kitchen will smell like fall while baking.

Learn how to make Pumpkin Maple Pull-Apart Bread With Whiskey Sauce

Just A Pinch Recipes

Dessert? Definitely. Side dish? Absolutely! Take your pick... no matter how you serve it, this sweet potato cobbler is a holiday delight. It's an old-fashioned recipe made with simple ingredients (and love). The filling is full of chunks of sweet potato floating in a yummy buttery spiced sauce. On top is a flaky crust dusted with sugar. The bottom of the crust soaks up the flavors of the filling. We served ours with a bit of whipped cream but it's just as delicious alone. Also, if you have an issue getting the crust cracking, don't stress. That's the beauty of a cobbler... it doesn't need to be perfect.

Learn how to make Sweet Potato Cobbler

Just A Pinch Recipes

This cranberry cake will be spectacular on your holiday table this year. The cranberries give this cake a bit of tartness. But, the magic happens when you pour the delicious butterscotch sauce on top. It is buttery, sweet and oh so good. Definitely make sure not to scrimp on the sauce.

Learn how to make Cranberry Cake With Warm Butterscotch Sauce

Just A Pinch Recipes

Who doesn't love a cobbler? This pumpkin cobbler recipe is super easy to make and can be a great substitute for pumpkin pie during the holidays. It's much easier to make than pie, so a newbie baker can easily make this. The filling is rich and creamy, a little looser than a pie filling. The topping is sweet, buttery, and crunchy. We added the optional walnuts and loved the additional crunch and flavor. Serve with whipped cream for an easy holiday dessert.

Learn how to make Pumpkin Cobbler

Just A Pinch Recipes

Sometimes the most simple recipes are the best... and that's the case with this apple crisp. Warm, tender apples and a crunchy, buttery, cinnamon sugar crumble, what's not to love? Serve this no oats apple crisp with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and you have the perfect fall dessert.

Learn how to make Nana's Apple Crisp

Just A Pinch Recipes

Talk about the flavors of the fall season! Pumpkin, cranberry and orange flavors make an appearance in every bite of this quick bread... and in just the right amounts. The flavor combination is amazing. We could enjoy this for dessert every night.

Learn how to make Pumpkin Cranberry Bread With Orange Glaze

Just A Pinch Recipes

We made these bite-size cheesecakes with a graham cracker crust and a Nilla wafer crust. Both are delicious! The New York-style filling is creamy and smooth with a hint of lemon flavor in each bite. They're easy to prepare and bake in no time. A great addition to a dessert table or cookie platter. We opted to add a little bit of fruit topping on top. They're great without the topping too.

Learn how to make Bite-Size New York Style Cheesecake

Just A Pinch Recipes

These pecan pie bars have all the flavors of pecan pie but can be made in a snap. The base is a delicious shortbread cookie crust. Then there is a gooey and sweet topping filled with chopped pecans. Simple to make, this recipe is an easy way to enjoy the flavors of pecan pie.

Learn how to make Lazy Girl Pecan Pie Bars

Just A Pinch Recipes

Prepare for your kitchen to smell like fall while these apple dumplings bake. We love the flavor the simple cider syrup adds. Sprinkling the pastry-wrapped apples with a cinnamon sugar mixture adds a little crust on top. A wonderful fall dessert.

Learn how to make Cider Basted Apple Dumplings

Just A Pinch Recipes

This fresh apple butter cake is melt in your mouth tender with the perfect balance of sugar and spices. The outside has a little bit of a sugary crust. Inside, it's moist and full of apples in every bite. This is a very dense cake that's not overly sweet. Powdered sugar sprinkled on top does add a hint of sweetness. We did add pecans and love the crunch and nutty flavor they added. Angela is right, this is the perfect apple cake recipe.

Learn how to make Fresh Apple Butter Cake

Just A Pinch Recipes

Wow, your friends and family with this gorilla bread (aka monkey bread). Biscuits are stuffed with pumpkin and cream cheese. It's a fantastic flavor combination that adds tons of flavor to the treat. With the cinnamon, sugar, butter coating, the gorilla bread alone is quite tasty. The addition of toffee sauce, though, makes it even better. It's buttery and has a slight flavor of Southern Comfort. Altogether, it's a dreamy autumn dessert. Don't let the steps scare you. Seems like a lot, but it's easy to make.

Learn how to make Pumpkin Gorilla Bread With SoCo Toffee Sauce

Just A Pinch Recipes

If you love cookies and pecan pie, you will adore this cookie - it's basically both rolled into one! The cookie part is tender, buttery and a perfect vessel for the gooey pecan filling. These will be great to serve during the holiday if pie making isn't your thing. There's a little prep time for chilling, but overall this is an easy recipe.

Learn how to make Pecan Pie Cookies

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These apple bars belong smack-dab in the delicious intersection of breakfast and dessert... the two most important meals of the day! We're not sure if these are classified as a brownie. To us, they have the texture of a cake. But they're divine. Once baked, a sugary crust forms on top. There are bits of tender apples and cinnamon in every bite. Yum!

Learn how to make Grandma's Secret Apple Brownies!

Just A Pinch Recipes

These quick and easy pumpkin cheesecake bars are going to be a hit with family and friends. If someone says they don't like pumpkin, we think they'd still like this dessert. The crust has a savory butter taste. It's gooey, yet crunchy at the same time. Cream cheese and sugar make the filling sweet and creamy. The pumpkin flavor is subtle and delightful. They're divine!

Learn how to make Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

Just A Pinch Recipes

Oh my... this bread pudding is a mouthful of yum! The bread pudding itself is full of cinnamon flavor and yummy with the cranberry walnut bread. If you have an issue finding it, try the frozen food section. That's where we found ours. The magic of this bread pudding is the sauce. It's creamy and rich. The rum flavor is not overbearing at all, it's just right. Serving the sauce on the side lets everyone pour what they'd like (the more the better in our book!).

Learn how to make Cranberry Walnut Bread Pudding A La Yum!

Just A Pinch Recipes

This may replace pumpkin pie on your holiday table. The pumpkin custard is similar to pumpkin pie filling. It's light, creamy, and super easy to make. There's just the right balance of sweetness and fall spices. Gingersnap cookies add a little crunch and are the perfect complement to the creamy custard. Spiced Cool Whip on top makes for a beautiful presentation. Try this if you want pumpkin pie but don't want to make a whole pie.

Learn how to make Pumpkin Custard With Pumpkin Vanilla Creme

Just A Pinch Recipes

These flavorful pumpkin cupcakes have simple ingredients and easy to make . Topped with Maple Buttercream frosting they are perfect for fall.

Learn how to make Pumpkin Cupcakes with Maple Buttercream Frosting

Just A Pinch Recipes

If you are a pumpkin lover, you will love this unusual dessert. It's full of delicious pumpkin goodness. The final dessert is a cross between a spice cake and a flan. The caramel that oozes over the cake when you flip it onto a platter is just perfection. We opted to taste it the next day after chilling for 24 hours. Delish! Definitely a showstopper dessert.

Learn how to make Layered Pumpkin Centerpiece Dessert

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Caramel Apple Snickerdoodles Recipe : Soft, thick and chewy apple snickerdoodles filled with melted caramel!

Learn how to make Caramel Apple Snickerdoodles