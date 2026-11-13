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If You're Looking For Another Way To Use A Box Of Bisquick, Try A Batch Of These Oatmeal Cinnamon Raisin Muffins - Easy Bisquick Oatmeal Cinnamon Raisin Muffins
By Judy Wisniewski,7 days ago
If you're looking for another way to use a box of Bisquick, try a batch of these oatmeal cinnamon raisin muffins. They're super simple muffins to make and great if you don't like an overly sweet muffin. Raisins do help to add a little sweetness, but we wouldn't consider them a sweet muffin (more granulated sugar could easily be added, if desired). Dense, but not dry, oats make them a little chewy. We loved the cinnamon raisin throughout the muffins. Using Bisquick as a base cuts down on the amount of baking supplies you need to keep in the pantry and these can be whipped up whenever you want a breakfast treat.
"My husband thinks I should open a muffin shop. I have been playing with different types of muffins. Today I felt like oatmeal raisin muffins." - Judy WisniewskiIngredients
- 1 lg Egg
- 1 c Milk
- 1 Tbsp Canola Oil
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 2 c Bisquick
- 3/4 c Quick-cooking Oats
- 1 tsp Ground Cinnamon
- 1/3 c Granulated Sugar
- 1 c Raisins
Easy Bisquick Oatmeal Cinnamon Raisin Muffins has been awarded a Blue Ribbon from The Just A Pinch Test Kitchen who prepare and review thousands of real recipes submitted by real home cooks. The best are featured on justapinch.com as Blue Ribbon recipes.