Easy Bisquick Oatmeal Cinnamon Raisin Muffins

If you're looking for another way to use a box of Bisquick, try a batch of these oatmeal cinnamon raisin muffins. They're super simple muffins to make and great if you don't like an overly sweet muffin. Raisins do help to add a little sweetness, but we wouldn't consider them a sweet muffin (more granulated sugar could easily be added, if desired). Dense, but not dry, oats make them a little chewy. We loved the cinnamon raisin throughout the muffins. Using Bisquick as a base cuts down on the amount of baking supplies you need to keep in the pantry and these can be whipped up whenever you want a breakfast treat.

Photo of Easy Bisquick Oatmeal Cinnamon Raisin Muffins Just A Pinch Recipes

"My husband thinks I should open a muffin shop. I have been playing with different types of muffins. Today I felt like oatmeal raisin muffins." - Judy Wisniewski

1 lg Egg

1 c Milk

1 Tbsp Canola Oil

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 c Bisquick

3/4 c Quick-cooking Oats

1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1/3 c Granulated Sugar

1 c Raisins

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a muffin pan with cupcake liners or spray the wells with non-stick spray. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Beat together the egg, milk, canola oil, and vanilla extract. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

In a separate bowl, combine the Bisquick, oats, cinnamon, sugar, and raisins. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Add the wet ingredients to the dry. Mix until combined; do not overmix. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Add the batter to the prepared muffin pan. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 - 20 minutes or until golden brown. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Remove them from the pan and cool on a wire rack. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

IngredientsHow To Make Easy Bisquick Oatmeal Cinnamon Raisin MuffinsAbout This Recipe & The Test Kitchen

Easy Bisquick Oatmeal Cinnamon Raisin Muffins has been awarded a Blue Ribbon from The Just A Pinch Test Kitchen who prepare and review thousands of real recipes submitted by real home cooks. The best are featured on justapinch.com as Blue Ribbon recipes.