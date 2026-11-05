Hot Chocolate Cookies

Hot cocoa mix is the secret ingredient in these amazing hot chocolate cookies. It takes a chocolate chip cookie recipe to the next level. The simple cookies are soft, thick, chewy, and have slightly crisp edges. There's a milky chocolate taste to them from the cocoa mix. We loved the mix of white chocolate chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips, too. These are a tasty twist on chocolate chip cookies that'll be very popular.

Photo of Hot Chocolate Cookies Just A Pinch Recipes

"These are very easy and a good way to get your chocolate fix." - Laura Zander

1 c Butter, Softened

1 c Granulated Sugar

2/3 c Packed Light Brown Sugar

2 lg Eggs

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

3 1/4 c All-purpose Flour

3 1/2 oz Hot Chocolate Mix

1 tsp Salt

1 1/2 tsp Baking Soda

1 1/2 c Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips

1 c Vanilla Or White Chocolate Chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Beat in vanilla and eggs. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, hot chocolate mix, salt, and baking soda. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Slowly mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until thick dough forms. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Add the semi-sweet chocolate chips and white chocolate chips. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Stir. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Scoop cookies onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet with a cookie scoop or heaping tablespoon. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Bake for about 10-14 minutes. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

Let cool. Photo provided by Just A Pinch Recipes

IngredientsHow To Make Hot Chocolate CookiesAbout This Recipe & The Test Kitchen

Hot Chocolate Cookies has been awarded a Blue Ribbon from The Just A Pinch Test Kitchen who prepare and review thousands of real recipes submitted by real home cooks. The best are featured on justapinch.com as Blue Ribbon recipes.