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Hot Cocoa Mix Is The Secret Ingredient In These Amazing Hot Chocolate Cookies
By Laura Zander,3 days ago
Hot cocoa mix is the secret ingredient in these amazing hot chocolate cookies. It takes a chocolate chip cookie recipe to the next level. The simple cookies are soft, thick, chewy, and have slightly crisp edges. There's a milky chocolate taste to them from the cocoa mix. We loved the mix of white chocolate chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips, too. These are a tasty twist on chocolate chip cookies that'll be very popular.
"These are very easy and a good way to get your chocolate fix." - Laura ZanderIngredients
- 1 c Butter, Softened
- 1 c Granulated Sugar
- 2/3 c Packed Light Brown Sugar
- 2 lg Eggs
- 2 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 3 1/4 c All-purpose Flour
- 3 1/2 oz Hot Chocolate Mix
- 1 tsp Salt
- 1 1/2 tsp Baking Soda
- 1 1/2 c Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips
- 1 c Vanilla Or White Chocolate Chips
Hot Chocolate Cookies has been awarded a Blue Ribbon from The Just A Pinch Test Kitchen who prepare and review thousands of real recipes submitted by real home cooks. The best are featured on justapinch.com as Blue Ribbon recipes.