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Hot Cocoa Mix Is The Secret Ingredient In These Amazing Hot Chocolate Cookies

By Laura Zander,

3 days ago
Hot Chocolate Cookies

Hot cocoa mix is the secret ingredient in these amazing hot chocolate cookies. It takes a chocolate chip cookie recipe to the next level. The simple cookies are soft, thick, chewy, and have slightly crisp edges. There's a milky chocolate taste to them from the cocoa mix. We loved the mix of white chocolate chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips, too. These are a tasty twist on chocolate chip cookies that'll be very popular.

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Photo of Hot Chocolate Cookies Just A Pinch Recipes

"These are very easy and a good way to get your chocolate fix." - Laura Zander

Ingredients
  • 1 c Butter, Softened
  • 1 c Granulated Sugar
  • 2/3 c Packed Light Brown Sugar
  • 2 lg Eggs
  • 2 tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 3 1/4 c All-purpose Flour
  • 3 1/2 oz Hot Chocolate Mix
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 1 1/2 tsp Baking Soda
  • 1 1/2 c Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips
  • 1 c Vanilla Or White Chocolate Chips
How To Make Hot Chocolate Cookies
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Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars.

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Beat in vanilla and eggs.

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In a separate bowl, combine the flour, hot chocolate mix, salt, and baking soda.

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Slowly mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until thick dough forms.

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Add the semi-sweet chocolate chips and white chocolate chips.

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Stir.

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Scoop cookies onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet with a cookie scoop or heaping tablespoon.

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Bake for about 10-14 minutes.

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Let cool.

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About This Recipe & The Test Kitchen

Hot Chocolate Cookies has been awarded a Blue Ribbon from The Just A Pinch Test Kitchen who prepare and review thousands of real recipes submitted by real home cooks. The best are featured on justapinch.com as Blue Ribbon recipes.

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