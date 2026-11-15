Looking for a dog in Jurupa Valley, CA? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home. Most have $0 adoption fees, so this is a great time to add a new family member.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

A young Lab mix like Athena is a great match for an active home that enjoys walks and playtime.

👉 Meet ATHENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Petite Fiona is a young Chihuahua who could be a sweet little companion in a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet FIONA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Char is a young male Chihuahua who would love a safe place to call home and people to bond with.

👉 Meet CHAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Delicate Flower is a young Chihuahua who may do well in a gentle, patient home.

👉 Meet FLOWER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Adult Chihuahua Ralph is looking for a stable home where he can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet RALPH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Young Tiana is a small dog who could thrive with kind people and a cozy spot on the couch.

👉 Meet TIANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Patch is an adult Pug mix with that classic Pug look and a sturdy little build.

👉 Meet PATCH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Young shepherd mix Delta may be a good fit for someone who enjoys training and outdoor time.

👉 Meet DELTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Brindle boy Tyson is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix who would love a committed, caring adopter.

👉 Meet TYSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Ursula is a young female Pit Bull Terrier mix with striking coloring and lots of potential.

👉 Meet URSULA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper

Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Senior girl Bella Boo Bear is a gray/blue Pit Bull Terrier who deserves a soft place to land and a gentle retirement home.

👉 Meet BELLA BOO BEAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Adult Chihuahua A is a small dog looking for a safe, steady home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd

Dutch Shepherd Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Dark brindle

Dark brindle Adoption fee: $200

Shelter/Rescue: Delta Force Animal Mission

Phone: (951) 608-5785

From her rescue:

Temperament: Sweet, loving, loyal, smart

Sweet, loving, loyal, smart Energy/drive: Medium drive, enjoys play

Medium drive, enjoys play Training: Potty trained, crate trained, excellent obedience skills on leash and off

Potty trained, crate trained, excellent obedience skills on leash and off Dog social: Gets along with other dogs her size that can handle a forward girl

Mercy loves to play ball and is ready to "live her best life" in a forever home that can keep her active mind and body busy.

👉 Meet Mercy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

Puppy Francis is a Pit Bull / German Shepherd mix who will need guidance, training, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet FRANCIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jurupa Valley, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their links, or calling the shelters to learn more. Your share or visit could be the step that gets one of them into a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.