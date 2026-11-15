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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Jurupa Valley
Looking for a dog in Jurupa Valley, CA? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home. Most have $0 adoption fees, so this is a great time to add a new family member.
ATHENA
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
A young Lab mix like Athena is a great match for an active home that enjoys walks and playtime.
👉 Meet ATHENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FIONA
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Petite Fiona is a young Chihuahua who could be a sweet little companion in a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet FIONA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHAR
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Char is a young male Chihuahua who would love a safe place to call home and people to bond with.
👉 Meet CHAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FLOWER
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Delicate Flower is a young Chihuahua who may do well in a gentle, patient home.
👉 Meet FLOWER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RALPH
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Adult Chihuahua Ralph is looking for a stable home where he can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet RALPH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TIANA
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Young Tiana is a small dog who could thrive with kind people and a cozy spot on the couch.
👉 Meet TIANA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PATCH
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Patch is an adult Pug mix with that classic Pug look and a sturdy little build.
👉 Meet PATCH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DELTA
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Young shepherd mix Delta may be a good fit for someone who enjoys training and outdoor time.
👉 Meet DELTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TYSON
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Brindle boy Tyson is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix who would love a committed, caring adopter.
👉 Meet TYSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
URSULA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Ursula is a young female Pit Bull Terrier mix with striking coloring and lots of potential.
👉 Meet URSULA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BELLA BOO BEAR
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver/salt & pepper
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Senior girl Bella Boo Bear is a gray/blue Pit Bull Terrier who deserves a soft place to land and a gentle retirement home.
👉 Meet BELLA BOO BEAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Adult Chihuahua A is a small dog looking for a safe, steady home.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mercy
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Dark brindle
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter/Rescue: Delta Force Animal Mission
- Phone: (951) 608-5785
From her rescue:
- Temperament: Sweet, loving, loyal, smart
- Energy/drive: Medium drive, enjoys play
- Training: Potty trained, crate trained, excellent obedience skills on leash and off
- Dog social: Gets along with other dogs her size that can handle a forward girl
Mercy loves to play ball and is ready to "live her best life" in a forever home that can keep her active mind and body busy.
👉 Meet Mercy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FRANCIS
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Puppy Francis is a Pit Bull / German Shepherd mix who will need guidance, training, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet FRANCIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Jurupa Valley, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their links, or calling the shelters to learn more. Your share or visit could be the step that gets one of them into a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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