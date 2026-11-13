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🐱 Free Kitten Adoptions in Jurupa Valley — Sweet Cats Waiting
Kittens in Jurupa Valley, CA are hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are at the Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter and have $0 adoption fees, making now a perfect time to adopt.
SUZANNE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Suzanne is a tiny tortoiseshell kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’ve been thinking about adding a young cat to your family, she could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Suzanne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SUSAN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Susan is another sweet tortoiseshell baby at the same shelter. She’s young, small, and ready to start life with a forever family.
👉 Meet Susan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LEO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Leo is a baby orange tabby boy, full of that classic ginger charm and kitten energy. He’s waiting at the shelter for someone to bring him home.
👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LANA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Lana is a brown tabby kitten who would love a cozy bed and a family to call her own. She’s still very young and ready to bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Lana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUMPKIN SPICE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Fawn Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
Pumpkin Spice is a tan/fawn tabby baby with a very fitting name. She’s looking for a forever home where she can grow, play, and feel safe.
👉 Meet Pumpkin Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Jurupa Valley, please consider visiting Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter or calling (951) 358-7387 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.