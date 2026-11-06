🐶 Playful Terrier Puppies Ready for Adoption in Jurupa Valley

Three sweet terrier puppies in Jurupa Valley, CA are hoping to find loving homes. All are available through Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter with a $0 adoption fee, so this is a wonderful time to add a new furry friend to your family.

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

LOCK is a young terrier mix pup with a cute white-and-black coat. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, gentle guidance, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet LOCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black

White with black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

SHOCK is another adorable white-and-black terrier puppy. She’s still very young and will benefit from a family ready to help her learn the basics and feel safe.

👉 Meet SHOCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

BARREL is the baby boy of this terrier trio, also sporting a white-and-black coat. He’s ready for a home that can give him structure, playtime, and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet BARREL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jurupa Valley, please consider visiting Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter or calling (951) 358-7387 to ask about these puppies. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.