🚨 Pedestrian killed in early-morning crash in Jurupa Valley

A pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash in Jurupa Valley.

On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 4:21 a.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian near Rubidoux Boulevard and 34th Street. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station Traffic Team is investigating. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated. At this time, it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were involved. The person who died has not been publicly identified yet.

Rubidoux Boulevard was temporarily closed from the 60 freeway to 34th Street while investigators processed the scene.

If you witnessed the collision or have information, please call Deputy Petersen at (951) 955-2600 or Riverside County Sheriff’s dispatch at (951) 776-1099.