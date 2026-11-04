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Jurupa Valley

🐱 Free Cat Adoptions in Jurupa Valley — Kittens & Young Cats

2 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Jurupa Valley, CA? These sweet cats and kittens at Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter have $0 adoption fees and are hoping for loving homes.

CHUBB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPz4a_1GkO2URh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

CHUBB is a tiny gray tabby boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet CHUBB and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CHULA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21q1MH_1GkO2URh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

CHULA is a young gray tabby girl who would love a cozy bed, toys, and a family to call her own.
👉 Meet CHULA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

GABBY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zITp_1GkO2URh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

GABBY is another adorable gray tabby baby, ready to start life with a caring adopter.
👉 Meet GABBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

CARLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oySN_1GkO2URh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

CARLY is a brown tabby kitten who would be a lovely addition to a patient, gentle home.
👉 Meet CARLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

FREGLEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46V0li_1GkO2URh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

FREGLEY is a young brown tabby boy hoping for a safe indoor life and a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet FREGLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ROSITA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwaBI_1GkO2URh00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

ROSITA is a tiny gray tabby girl who needs a loving home to help her feel safe and secure.
👉 Meet ROSITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MAPLE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5YRC_1GkO2URh00
  • Breed: Snowshoe
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
  • Phone: (951) 358-7387

MAPLE is a young Snowshoe cat with striking markings, looking for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet MAPLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jurupa Valley, please consider visiting Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter or calling (951) 358-7387 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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