🐱 Free Cat Adoptions in Jurupa Valley — Kittens & Young Cats

Looking for a new feline friend in Jurupa Valley, CA? These sweet cats and kittens at Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter have $0 adoption fees and are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

CHUBB is a tiny gray tabby boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet CHUBB and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

CHULA is a young gray tabby girl who would love a cozy bed, toys, and a family to call her own.

👉 Meet CHULA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

GABBY is another adorable gray tabby baby, ready to start life with a caring adopter.

👉 Meet GABBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

CARLY is a brown tabby kitten who would be a lovely addition to a patient, gentle home.

👉 Meet CARLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

FREGLEY is a young brown tabby boy hoping for a safe indoor life and a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet FREGLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

ROSITA is a tiny gray tabby girl who needs a loving home to help her feel safe and secure.

👉 Meet ROSITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Snowshoe

Snowshoe Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter

Phone: (951) 358-7387

MAPLE is a young Snowshoe cat with striking markings, looking for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet MAPLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jurupa Valley, please consider visiting Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter or calling (951) 358-7387 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.