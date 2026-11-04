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🐱 Free Cat Adoptions in Jurupa Valley — Kittens & Young Cats
Looking for a new feline friend in Jurupa Valley, CA? These sweet cats and kittens at Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter have $0 adoption fees and are hoping for loving homes.
CHUBB
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
CHUBB is a tiny gray tabby boy looking for a safe, indoor home where he can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet CHUBB and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHULA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
CHULA is a young gray tabby girl who would love a cozy bed, toys, and a family to call her own.
👉 Meet CHULA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GABBY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
GABBY is another adorable gray tabby baby, ready to start life with a caring adopter.
👉 Meet GABBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CARLY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
CARLY is a brown tabby kitten who would be a lovely addition to a patient, gentle home.
👉 Meet CARLY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FREGLEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
FREGLEY is a young brown tabby boy hoping for a safe indoor life and a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet FREGLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROSITA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
ROSITA is a tiny gray tabby girl who needs a loving home to help her feel safe and secure.
👉 Meet ROSITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAPLE
- Breed: Snowshoe
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter
- Phone: (951) 358-7387
MAPLE is a young Snowshoe cat with striking markings, looking for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet MAPLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Jurupa Valley, please consider visiting Riverside County Animal Control - Riverside Shelter or calling (951) 358-7387 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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