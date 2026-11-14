Jupiter’s restaurant and theater scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady crowds, these are worth a look.

Employer: Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill North Palm Beach

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill North Palm Beach Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $800 – $2,000 per week

Perks: Employee discount

This is a busy tiki-style bar, so they want at least 2 years bartending and strong restaurant experience. You’ll pour cocktails, know your beer/wine, move fast, keep things clean, and build a regular crowd.

Employer: Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill North Palm Beach

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill North Palm Beach Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $300 – $700 per week

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Perfect if you’re free weekday lunch shifts and like to stay moving. You’ll run food and bus tables in a fast, fun environment; experience helps, but they’re open to training the right person.

Employer: Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $55,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Lead the front-of-house, bar, and concessions for shows and special events, mainly October–April. This is a hands-on role setting up bars, managing staff and volunteers, handling cash and inventory, and keeping the guest experience smooth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Jupiter’s hospitality jobs turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.