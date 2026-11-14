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Jupiter
🍽️ Multiple Jupiter Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $55K+
12 days ago
Jupiter’s restaurant and theater scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady crowds, these are worth a look.
Bartender/Server – High-Volume Tiki Bar
- Employer: Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill North Palm Beach
- Location: Jupiter, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $800 – $2,000 per week
- Perks: Employee discount
This is a busy tiki-style bar, so they want at least 2 years bartending and strong restaurant experience. You’ll pour cocktails, know your beer/wine, move fast, keep things clean, and build a regular crowd.
Weekday Lunch Busser/Expo
- Employer: Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill North Palm Beach
- Location: Jupiter, FL
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $300 – $700 per week
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
Perfect if you’re free weekday lunch shifts and like to stay moving. You’ll run food and bus tables in a fast, fun environment; experience helps, but they’re open to training the right person.
Front of House and Bar Manager
- Employer: Maltz Jupiter Theatre
- Location: Jupiter, FL
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Pay: $55,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off
Lead the front-of-house, bar, and concessions for shows and special events, mainly October–April. This is a hands-on role setting up bars, managing staff and volunteers, handling cash and inventory, and keeping the guest experience smooth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Jupiter’s hospitality jobs turn over fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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