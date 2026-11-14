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🐶 Gentle Giants & Playful Pups Ready for Adoption in Jupiter, FL
Looking for a dog in Jupiter, FL? These adoptable pups are waiting for loving homes, from tiny wigglers to gentle giant Great Danes.
Furry Friends Humane (Jupiter, FL) — (561) 747-5311 ext.2
Toucan
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Furry Friends Humane
Toucan is a young, medium-sized pup with striking white and black markings. As a baby cattle dog mix, she’ll likely be smart and active, and will need a family ready for puppy training, play, and exercise.
👉 Meet Toucan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sidney
- Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Furry Friends Humane
Sidney is a beautiful brown American Bulldog mix. As an adult, she may be past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family.
👉 Meet Sidney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winter
- Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Furry Friends Humane
Winter is a young, snowy-white husky mix who will likely enjoy activity and adventure. She’ll do best with a family ready for regular walks and mental stimulation.
👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wiggles
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Furry Friends Humane
Wiggles is a baby Chihuahua mix with a sweet brown coat. As a young pup, she’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Wiggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Great Dane Rescue of South Florida — (561) 748-4017
These Danes are large-breed dogs and some are still very young. The rescue notes that Great Dane experience is required for the puppies.
Finn
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Baby (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida
Finn is a 1-year-old male who is described as very well behaved. He loves people and other dogs, kids, horses, cats, chickens, and ducks. He is already well trained and walks great on a leash, making him a wonderful choice for a first-time Dane owner.
👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Uriah
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white chest and toes
- Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida
Uriah is a 9-week-old male who is super socialized and loves cats, kids, and dogs. He is about 75% housebroken and is looking for an experienced Great Dane family to guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Uriah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unna
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida
Unna is a sweet black female puppy who loves to cuddle. She is described as very friendly and great with cats, kids, and dogs. She needs a family with Great Dane experience.
👉 Meet Unna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Urson
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida
Urson is a 9-week-old black male who is very friendly and great with cats, kids, and dogs. He is well socialized and also needs an experienced Great Dane family.
👉 Meet Urson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Usher
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida
Usher is 9 weeks old and already weighs about 23 lb. He is described as the sweetest, friendliest boy, great with cats, kids, and dogs, and about 75% housebroken. He will need a home with Great Dane experience, as he is still very young. His litter is part European (Euro), with a big blue European Dane as their grandpa.
👉 Meet Usher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Utopia
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white patch on chest
- Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida
Utopia is a 9-week-old black female with a white patch on her chest. She is very socialized, great with cats, kids, and other dogs, and about 75% housebroken. She has had her first 2 sets of vaccines and puppy wormings. The rescue requires Great Dane experience to adopt her.
👉 Meet Utopia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Unity
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida
Unity is 9 weeks old, very friendly, and loves cats, kids, and other dogs. She is about 75% housebroken, has had her first 2 sets of vaccines and puppy wormings, and is ready for her forever family. An experienced Dane owner is required.
👉 Meet Unity and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Umi
- Breed: Great Dane
- Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida
Umi is a 9-week-old black female who is very friendly and good with cats, kids, and dogs. She is about 75% housebroken. The rescue asks that adopters have previous Great Dane experience to adopt a puppy this young.
👉 Meet Umi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Jupiter, FL, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these links, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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