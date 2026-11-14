Looking for a dog in Jupiter, FL? These adoptable pups are waiting for loving homes, from tiny wigglers to gentle giant Great Danes.

Furry Friends Humane (Jupiter, FL) — (561) 747-5311 ext.2

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Toucan is a young, medium-sized pup with striking white and black markings. As a baby cattle dog mix, she’ll likely be smart and active, and will need a family ready for puppy training, play, and exercise.

👉 Meet Toucan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Sidney is a beautiful brown American Bulldog mix. As an adult, she may be past the wild puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family.

👉 Meet Sidney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Winter is a young, snowy-white husky mix who will likely enjoy activity and adventure. She’ll do best with a family ready for regular walks and mental stimulation.

👉 Meet Winter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Wiggles is a baby Chihuahua mix with a sweet brown coat. As a young pup, she’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Wiggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Great Dane Rescue of South Florida — (561) 748-4017

These Danes are large-breed dogs and some are still very young. The rescue notes that Great Dane experience is required for the puppies.

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Baby (about 1 year old)

Baby (about 1 year old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida

Finn is a 1-year-old male who is described as very well behaved. He loves people and other dogs, kids, horses, cats, chickens, and ducks. He is already well trained and walks great on a leash, making him a wonderful choice for a first-time Dane owner.

👉 Meet Finn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)

Baby (about 9 weeks old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white chest and toes

Black with white chest and toes Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida

Uriah is a 9-week-old male who is super socialized and loves cats, kids, and dogs. He is about 75% housebroken and is looking for an experienced Great Dane family to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Uriah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)

Baby (about 9 weeks old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida

Unna is a sweet black female puppy who loves to cuddle. She is described as very friendly and great with cats, kids, and dogs. She needs a family with Great Dane experience.

👉 Meet Unna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)

Baby (about 9 weeks old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida

Urson is a 9-week-old black male who is very friendly and great with cats, kids, and dogs. He is well socialized and also needs an experienced Great Dane family.

👉 Meet Urson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)

Baby (about 9 weeks old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida

Usher is 9 weeks old and already weighs about 23 lb. He is described as the sweetest, friendliest boy, great with cats, kids, and dogs, and about 75% housebroken. He will need a home with Great Dane experience, as he is still very young. His litter is part European (Euro), with a big blue European Dane as their grandpa.

👉 Meet Usher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)

Baby (about 9 weeks old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white patch on chest

Black with white patch on chest Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida

Utopia is a 9-week-old black female with a white patch on her chest. She is very socialized, great with cats, kids, and other dogs, and about 75% housebroken. She has had her first 2 sets of vaccines and puppy wormings. The rescue requires Great Dane experience to adopt her.

👉 Meet Utopia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)

Baby (about 9 weeks old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida

Unity is 9 weeks old, very friendly, and loves cats, kids, and other dogs. She is about 75% housebroken, has had her first 2 sets of vaccines and puppy wormings, and is ready for her forever family. An experienced Dane owner is required.

👉 Meet Unity and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane

Great Dane Age: Baby (about 9 weeks old)

Baby (about 9 weeks old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Great Dane Rescue of South Florida

Umi is a 9-week-old black female who is very friendly and good with cats, kids, and dogs. She is about 75% housebroken. The rescue asks that adopters have previous Great Dane experience to adopt a puppy this young.

👉 Meet Umi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jupiter, FL, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these links, or submitting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.