Looking for a new feline friend in Jupiter, FL? These sweet cats and kittens at Furry Friends Humane are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Phone: (561) 747-5311 ext.2

Lance is a young tabby-and-white boy looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow up. As a baby, he’s in that fun, curious stage and will need playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Lance and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Phone: (561) 747-5311 ext.2

Chop Suey is a tiny tabby-and-white boy with a big future ahead of him. He’s ready for a family who will enjoy his kitten antics and help him grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Chop Suey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Phone: (561) 747-5311 ext.2

Denji is another adorable tabby-and-white baby boy. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new people and learn the routine of his new home.

👉 Meet Denji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Phone: (561) 747-5311 ext.2

Meowminem is a gray baby boy with a fun name and a fresh start ahead of him. He’s young, so he’ll need playtime, gentle handling, and a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Meowminem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Phone: (561) 747-5311 ext.2

David Meowie is a white Siamese kitten with striking looks and lots of growing to do. He’s ready for a family who can give him time, attention, and a cozy place to nap.

👉 Meet David Meowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Phone: (561) 747-5311 ext.2

Mustard is described as a sweet kitten in a very fun stage of life. He’s full of kitten energy, loves toys, exploring, and turning everything into an adventure. After playtime, he’s happy to settle in for cuddles and cozy naps.

👉 Meet Mustard and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Phone: (561) 747-5311 ext.2

Pixie is a tuxedo baby girl with classic black-and-white markings. She’s ready to grow up in a loving home that can give her playtime, patience, and gentle care.

👉 Meet Pixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Phone: (561) 747-5311 ext.2

Marble is another sweet kitten in that fun, playful stage. He loves toys, exploring new places, and bouncing around with curiosity, then curling up for a soft, cozy nap nearby.

👉 Meet Marble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Furry Friends Humane

Phone: (561) 747-5311 ext.2

Romi is an adult white and brown tabby girl. She’s past the tiny kitten stage and may be a good match for someone wanting a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Romi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jupiter, FL, please consider visiting Furry Friends Humane or calling (561) 747-5311 ext.2 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.