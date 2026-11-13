Jupiter’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding skilled people across many roles. If you’re in patient care or imaging, there are some strong options open right now.

Employer: Jupiter Medical Center

Jupiter Medical Center Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time, with call

Salary: Not listed

Work at a hospital ranked #1 for safety, quality, and patient satisfaction in the area. You’ll assist with complex neuro and peripheral interventions (like stroke and aneurysm procedures) in state-of-the-art suites, using advanced imaging and working closely with top physicians.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jupiter

Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role directing all nursing services at a rehab hospital. PAM Health highlights competitive pay, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and education advancement, ideal for an RN with at least five years of clinical experience and leadership ambitions.

Employer: Akumin®

Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($2,500 sign-on bonus)

Full-time CT role at an outpatient imaging center with a $2,500 sign-on bonus. You’ll focus on high-quality CT studies, patient safety, and may help train new techs, with benefits like flexible scheduling, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

Great entry or growth role if you want a patient-facing pharmacy career. Walgreens offers an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that helps you become PTCB certified, with hands-on training, customer interaction, and clear paths to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.