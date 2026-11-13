🍽️ Jupiter FL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Jupiter’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and talking with guests, these are worth a look.

Employer: ARA

ARA Location: Jupiter, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Fine dining and nightlife vibe where you’ll serve tables, make cocktails, and help with events and banquets. Great fit if you’ve worked in restaurants before and like busy nights, flexible hours, and a mix of bar and floor service.

Employer: Jersey Mike’s Subs (Abacoa)

Location: Jupiter, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: $13.50 – $17.00 per hour (base pay plus tips)

(base pay plus tips) Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided, paid training

Front-counter role making subs, helping guests, and keeping the shop clean and running smooth. Good for someone with little to some food service experience who wants paid training and room to grow into shift leader.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.