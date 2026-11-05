🍽️ Jupiter FL Food Jobs: Multiple Cook & Line Roles Up to $24/hr

Jupiter’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hunting for solid kitchen help. If you like a fast line, clean stations, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Invited Clubs Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level cook role in a large private club system with room to grow. You’ll handle basic prep, keep your station clean, and support more senior cooks, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: myapapaya

Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Fast-paced line cook spot for folks with 2+ years restaurant or food service experience. You’ll work the line, prep, and keep your station spotless in a no-nonsense but fun team, with an employee discount and ASAP start for the right person.

Employer: Bagel Boyz

Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Part-time (weekends + 1–2 weekday prep shifts)

Pay: Up to $24.00 per hour

Busy local bagel and deli shop looking for a cook who can run a flat-top on hectic weekend mornings and handle weekday prep. No nights (they close at 2 PM), shift meals included, and higher pay if you can both cook and prep.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still hiring. A quick, solid application today could land you on the schedule next week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.