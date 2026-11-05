🏥 Jupiter, FL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Healthcare hiring around Jupiter, FL is steady, with options from home health to urgent care and eye care. If you’re licensed and like patient-facing work, there are several solid roles to check out.

Employer: Pinnacle Home Care

Pinnacle Home Care Location: Jupiter / West Palm / Palm Beach Gardens, FL (home health)

(home health) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes for Florida’s largest Medicare-certified home health provider. This role is great if you’re a licensed PTA in Florida who wants flexible scheduling, free CEUs, and the chance to focus on patient-centered care instead of a rushed clinic pace.

Employer: DZB Medical Services Inc. (True Compassion Urgent Care)

DZB Medical Services Inc. (True Compassion Urgent Care) Location: Stuart & Palm Beach Gardens, FL (commutable from Jupiter)

(commutable from Jupiter) Type: Contract / Full-time schedule

Salary: From $18.00/hour

Busy walk-in urgent care doing labs, EKGs, X-rays, and procedures, so this is a strong fit if you’re an MA who likes a fast pace and working independently. You’ll use your venipuncture skills, help with procedures, and work 8am–8pm shifts including weekends.

Employer: Visionary Eye Center

Visionary Eye Center Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: From $34.00/hour

Licensed optician role where you run and grow the optical retail department—from sales and inventory to vendor relationships and EMR notes. Ideal if you have optical and sales experience, enjoy helping patients pick eyewear, and want a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local clinics often grow fast and keep strong resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.