🏗️ Jupiter, FL Engineering – Multiple Aerospace Roles Now Hiring

Jupiter’s aerospace scene is buzzing right now, especially around turbomachinery and jet engines. If you’re an engineer who likes tough problems and hands-on work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (Florida Turbine Technologies)

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (Florida Turbine Technologies) Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the design, integration, and testing of data acquisition and control systems for gas turbine engines. This role is LabVIEW-heavy and very hands-on with test rigs, sensors, actuators, and valves—great if you like seeing your code run on real hardware.

Employer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (Florida Turbine Technologies)

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (Florida Turbine Technologies) Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead requirements, design, analysis, and testing of permanent magnet and induction motors/generators tied to turbine engines. You’ll use 2D/3D EM tools, 3D CAD, and MATLAB/Python, and help take designs from concept through prototype and qualification.

Employer: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (Florida Turbine Technologies)

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (Florida Turbine Technologies) Location: Jupiter, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on stress, vibration, and life analysis for turbomachinery parts running in extreme conditions. You’ll mix hand calcs with FEA (ANSYS preferred), support design teams, and help solve real field and production issues.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.