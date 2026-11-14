🚨 Scam emails targeting Juno Beach permit payments

The Juno Beach Police Department is warning residents and local businesses about scam emails asking for building permit fees or other payments.

If you get an email that looks like it’s from a Town of Juno Beach official asking for permit fees or payment info:

Do NOT respond

Do NOT send any money or banking details

Call the Town of Juno Beach Building Department at 561-656-0302 to confirm if the request is real

Key things to know:

The Town does not employ anyone named Nicholas Hunter

The Town does not email documents with bank remittance information

Recent fake documents have been sent to residents pretending to be from the Town

Always double-check unexpected payment requests directly with the Town, and never share personal or financial information in response to suspicious emails.