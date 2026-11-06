From Cancer Recovery to Creative Revival: A Journey of Transformation and Advocacy

Mindy Pelton did not originally set out to run her own company. But after a major career pivot, she built a highly successful business in Jacksonville by turning her own firsthand experience into a reliable local service.

After a devastating diagnosis of colon cancer, followed by the loss of her corporate job due to a merger, Mindy found herself at a crossroads. It was during this tumultuous time that she began painting as a form of therapy, salvaging discarded items and breathing new life into them.

The turning point from hobby to business came unexpectedly. Mindy recalls a day in her garage workshop when she crafted a large wooden mermaid named Pearl for a friend.

"We should sell these," she joked, not realizing the spark she had ignited. That night, the name "Junk In Her Trunk" popped into her mind, and what began as a playful idea soon became a bustling marketplace.

The name itself is a testament to Mindy's journey—it’s a playful nod to her personal battle and triumph over cancer. It symbolizes resilience and the ability to transform adversity into something beautiful.

"It means the world!" Mindy expresses, noting how the name opens up conversations about bowel issues and early cancer detection. Her advocacy through Junk In Her Trunk has even led to some of her followers discovering cancer early, potentially saving lives.

As Mindy continued to sell her creations on Facebook, the demand for her unique pieces grew. She taught herself to use power tools and to paint, transforming furniture with her newfound skills.

A fortunate connection with a local flea market vendor named Igor provided her with a steady supply of furniture to refurbish. Igor, recognizing Mindy's talent, offered her first dibs on items before they hit the general market, allowing her to select pieces with potential.

One particular customer, captivated by Mindy's work, commissioned over 25 pieces, including a coffee table that had been reimagined with reclaimed wood. This customer eventually introduced Mindy to the world of cabinetry painting, a niche she had not previously explored.

"I told her I had no idea what I was doing, but I'd try," Mindy recalls, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Junk In Her Trunk. Since then, Mindy and her team have painted over 2,000 kitchen and bathroom cabinets, relying solely on word-of-mouth referrals. Her dedication to craftsmanship and her ability to learn and adapt have positioned Junk In Her Trunk as a sought-after service in Jacksonville.

Junk In Her Trunk's reach extends beyond the confines of its South Mandarin warehouse. Mindy's teams serve homeowners from South St. Augustine to North and West Jacksonville, including prominent communities like Julington Creek Plantation and Nocatee. By consistently providing reliable, high-quality work, the business has earned its spot as the go-to vendor for several local neighborhoods.

Mindy's passion for creating faux wood finishes on heirloom pieces is another aspect that sets Junk In Her Trunk apart. This attention to detail and ability to personalize items for her clients ensures that each piece tells its own story. This approach resonates with customers seeking more than just a service—they seek a connection, a narrative woven into their home.

But it’s not just about aesthetics. Mindy’s story of survival and her commitment to raising awareness about colon cancer screening imbue her business with a deeper purpose. Her personal experiences have equipped her with the empathy and drive to make a difference, both through her art and her advocacy.

The journey from corporate management to creative entrepreneur was not one Mindy anticipated, but it’s one she embraces wholeheartedly. Because she speaks so openly about her own health, Mindy naturally encourages her clients to do the same. Over time, her routine service calls have turned into genuine opportunities for neighbors to connect, talk honestly, and share their own experiences.

Through the laughter that often accompanies the quirky name, Mindy and her team find opportunities to talk about her own history with the cancer. "People laugh when they hear it," she says, "but my entire team loves when that happens because they get to share my story!"

The idea of turning trash into treasure is an old saying, but Mindy operates Junk In Her Trunk on that exact reality.

She takes items that other people have discarded, rebuilds them with her own hands, and uses her success to keep a crucial health conversation going across Jacksonville.

It is a straightforward and honest business model, driven by a lot of hard work and a genuine desire to look out for her neighbors.

Junk In Her Trunk

📍 11497 Columbia Park Dr W #6, Jacksonville, FL 32258, USA

👤 Owner: Mindy Pelton

🎨 Specialty: Cabinet painting and custom furniture

✨ What Makes It Different: Advocacy for colon cancer awareness and personal transformation stories