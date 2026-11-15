Juneau’s admin scene is busy this season, especially around state government and legislative work. If you’re organized and like variety, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jordan Marshall Alaska (government affairs & lobbying)

Jordan Marshall Alaska (government affairs & lobbying) Location: Juneau, AK (in person)

(in person) Salary: $40.00 – $55.00 per hour , hourly + paid leave

, hourly + paid leave Type: Full-time, season-sensitive (full-time-plus Jan–May, quarter-time Jun–Dec)

Support the CEO/lobbyist with calendars, legislative tracking, research, and client support. Great fit if you know (or want to learn) the Alaska legislative process and enjoy fast-paced session work with a flexible off-season schedule.

Note: This is the same role as the LinkedIn "Executive Assistant" posting from Jordan Marshall Alaska LLC, just listed on a different site.

Employer: State of Alaska – House of Representatives

Location: Juneau, AK

Salary: $30.05 per hour (Range 15A), full-time seasonal with benefits

(Range 15A), full-time seasonal with benefits Type: Temporary, full-time (Jan–mid May)

Help keep the House floor running: set up the Chamber, deliver documents, guide tours, and support legislators during session. Ideal if you’re at least 18, have an Alaska driver’s license, and want a front-row seat to the legislative process.

Employer: State of Alaska – Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development

Location: Juneau, AK

Salary: $28.83 per hour (Range 14), full-time with state benefits

(Range 14), full-time with state benefits Type: Full-time, Alaska residents only

Application deadline: 11/27/2026, 5:00 PM Alaska time

Key support role at the Juneau Job Center handling finance reports, payroll support, purchasing, events, and general office operations. Good match if you have advanced clerical or entry-level technical admin experience and want strong benefits, steady hours, and growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.