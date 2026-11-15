Juneau has some strong options right now for numbers‑minded folks, from high‑level state roles to flexible remote gigs you can do from home.

Employer: State of Alaska (ACPE)

State of Alaska (ACPE) Location: Juneau, AK (hybrid after probation)

(hybrid after probation) Type: Full-time, exempt (Range 22)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the accounting work behind Alaska’s student loan programs and supervise a small team handling loan ledgers, reconciliations, and audit support. This role is great if you have a bachelor’s in accounting/finance + 2 years advanced experience, like building controls and processes, and want strong state benefits plus a flexible/hybrid schedule once you’re through probation.

Employer: Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation (APFC)

Location: Juneau, AK (alternative location may be considered)

(alternative location may be considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,000 – $258,000 base + up to 50% bonus

High-impact role managing part of APFC’s institutional real estate portfolio across equity, debt, funds, and JVs. Ideal if you have 7+ years investment experience with at least 3 years in real estate portfolio management, are comfortable building models, doing due diligence, and presenting to committees, and want top‑tier pay, PERS retirement, and generous leave and professional development.

Employer: Pearson (Evaluation Systems)

(Evaluation Systems) Location: Listed as Juneau, AK – Remote (Workplace Type: Remote)

Listed as Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000

Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

Hands-on financial operations role handling orders, invoices, refunds, voucher tracking, and reporting for educator testing programs. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in finance or martech, like working with Excel, Oracle, Tableau/Power BI, and want a fully remote job with clear processes and lots of data work.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Listed as Juneau, AK – Remote (0–10% travel)

Listed as Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000

FP&A role supporting Supply Chain Solutions, owning close support, budgeting, forecasting, and deep variance analysis. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in accounting/finance and 5+ years experience, strong Excel and financial modeling skills, and who wants to partner closely with operations and leadership from a mostly remote setup.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the quick summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.