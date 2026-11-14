Juneau’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from schools to clinics to retail pharmacy. If you want steady hours and meaningful work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Juneau, AK (school-based)

(school-based) Type: Full-time, local contract , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , days

Full-time, , , , days Pay: $45.95 – $49.50/hour + $3,000 assignment bonus

Help students meet their goals while keeping evenings, weekends, and holidays free. Great if you’re a licensed OT who enjoys working with kids and wants strong benefits plus CEUs and day-one medical coverage.

Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger family)

(Kroger family) Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (company offers healthcare, PTO, tuition help)

Support the pharmacist with prescriptions, customer questions, and wellness services in a busy retail setting. Good fit if you’re 18+, have (or can get) pharmacy tech registration/certification, and want flexible hours plus strong benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC)

Location: Juneau, AK – rural ambulatory clinic

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $25.00 – $30.04/hour

Work in a clinic setting doing rooming, vitals, basic procedures, and patient education for all ages. Ideal if you’re a Certified Medical Assistant (or similar background) looking for steady weekday hours and strong benefits (retirement, PTO, health, dental, vision).

Employer: SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC)

Location: Juneau, AK – Dental Clinic

Type: Full-time (OT 10/40)

(OT 10/40) Pay: $25.00 – $31.88/hour

Assist dentists chair-side, prep rooms and instruments, and help with community outreach like school screenings. Great entry point if you’re new to dental, with on-the-job training, solid benefits, and chances to travel on village field trips.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.