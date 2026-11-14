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🛒 Juneau Customer Service Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Openings
Juneau’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring for flexible, customer-facing roles. Good options if you want part-time work and like staying active on your feet.
Animal Care Specialist (Companion Animal)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Juneau, AK (8745 Glacier Highway)
- Type: Part-time, in-store
- Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour
Work hands-on with pets and help customers learn how to care for their animals. This role mixes animal care (feeding, cleaning habitats, health checks) with customer service and cashier work in a busy pet store.
Apparel Clerk
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Juneau, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help keep the apparel department stocked, clean, and easy to shop while answering customer questions. Good fit if you like clothing, staying organized, and working with a steady flow of shoppers.
Apparel Clerk
- Employer: Fred Meyer
- Location: Juneau, AK
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the apparel team with stocking, merchandising, and customer service on the sales floor. You’ll help keep displays full, answer product questions, and follow store safety and cleanliness standards.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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