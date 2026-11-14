Juneau’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands hiring for flexible, customer-facing roles. Good options if you want part-time work and like staying active on your feet.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Juneau, AK (8745 Glacier Highway)

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour

Work hands-on with pets and help customers learn how to care for their animals. This role mixes animal care (feeding, cleaning habitats, health checks) with customer service and cashier work in a busy pet store.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep the apparel department stocked, clean, and easy to shop while answering customer questions. Good fit if you like clothing, staying organized, and working with a steady flow of shoppers.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the apparel team with stocking, merchandising, and customer service on the sales floor. You’ll help keep displays full, answer product questions, and follow store safety and cleanliness standards.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.