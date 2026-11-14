Tour season in Juneau, AK is ramping up, and hospitality roles tied to local tours are opening up fast. If you like great views, busy days, and meeting travelers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Juneau, AK

Juneau, AK Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Seasonal, full-time hours (tour schedule)

Front-line role on Allen Marine vessels, helping guests board, serving food and drinks, running the register, and keeping spaces clean and safe. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, can handle a fast pace, and don’t mind working on the water in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Juneau, AK

Juneau, AK Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, seasonal

Support the Executive Chef with daily kitchen operations for tours, lodges, and events—menu execution, cooking, plating, and food safety. Great for someone with at least 2+ years in a commercial kitchen who wants more leadership and enjoys high-volume, locally inspired food.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Juneau, AK

Juneau, AK Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, seasonal leadership role

Lead food and beverage operations across lodges and vessels—staff scheduling, training, inventory, cost control, and guest experience. Best for someone with 2+ years of F&B or hospitality management who’s ready to own a department in a busy tour environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles or future openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.