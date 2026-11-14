📅 Free holiday fun at Treadwell Arena this November!

Join two favorite annual events, both with free admission and free skate rentals (while supplies last):

• Turkey Bowling & Free Skate

Friday, Nov. 20, 6:45–8:00 p.m.

Try knocking down bowling pins using a frozen turkey as the ball. Hit the most pins and you can win a turkey. Sponsored by the Juneau-Gastineau Rotary Club.

• Santa Skate

Friday, Nov. 27, 7:00–8:15 p.m.

Come back to skate with Santa and his elves. Sponsored by the Douglas Fourth of July Committee.

Both events are at Treadwell Arena in Juneau. Skate rentals are limited and first come, first served, so it’s smart to arrive a bit early if you need skates.

Questions? Call Treadwell Arena at 907-586-0410.