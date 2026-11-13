Juneau’s sales and marketing scene is active right now, with options from flexible commission roles to a solid healthcare marketing career.

Here are several openings worth a look:

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services Location: Juneau, AK (US-based, remote-style role)

(US-based, remote-style role) Type: Full-time , commission-based

, commission-based Salary: Commission only (no base listed)

Great for college students, interns, and recent grads who want real sales and finance experience with a flexible schedule. You’ll work warm leads (no cold calling), learn client management, and get free training and mentorship while you study.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services Location: Juneau, AK (US-based, remote-style role)

(US-based, remote-style role) Type: Full-time , commission-based

, commission-based Salary: Commission only (no base listed)

Open to entry-level and experienced sales pros who want to grow in insurance and financial services. You’ll manage a sales pipeline, work qualified leads (no cold calling), and can earn more based on performance with training and growth paths into leadership.

Employer: SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC)

Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36.46 – $51.29 per hour

A strong fit if you have 2–3+ years in digital marketing or communications and want stable work in healthcare. You’ll create content for web, social, email, and internal channels, support campaigns and events, and enjoy robust benefits (retirement, PTO, parental leave, health, dental, vision, and more).

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.