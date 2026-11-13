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🚚 Juneau, AK Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Juneau’s logistics scene is busy, especially around tourism and regional services. If you like keeping people and gear moving smoothly, these openings are worth a look.
Shuttle & Supply Coordinator
- Employer: Allen Marine Tours
- Location: Juneau, AK
- Type: Likely full-time, seasonal leadership role (tour season)
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee daily transportation, inventory, and supply distribution for tour vessels and shore operations. You’ll lead a seasonal shuttle/logistics team, manage stock for food, beverage, and retail, coordinate vehicle schedules, and help keep tours running on time in all kinds of Southeast Alaska weather.
Operations Specialist
- Employer: Allen Marine Tours
- Location: Juneau, AK – Auke Bay facility
- Type: Temporary (tour season)
- Salary: Not listed
Central hub role for daily tour dispatch and dock operations. You’ll track vessel and motorcoach movements, passenger counts, and schedules, coordinate with crews and drivers by radio, and help guests move safely between buses and boats in a fast-paced marine setting.
Fleet Manager
- Employer: SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC)
- Location: Juneau, AK
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $31.83 – $44.56/hour
Lead the fleet program for a major regional health consortium. You’ll manage vehicle use and maintenance, oversee budgets and vendors, ensure safety and regulatory compliance, and supervise staff while supporting clinics and programs across Southeast Alaska.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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