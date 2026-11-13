Juneau’s logistics scene is busy, especially around tourism and regional services. If you like keeping people and gear moving smoothly, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Likely full-time, seasonal leadership role (tour season)

Likely full-time, seasonal leadership role (tour season) Salary: Not listed

Oversee daily transportation, inventory, and supply distribution for tour vessels and shore operations. You’ll lead a seasonal shuttle/logistics team, manage stock for food, beverage, and retail, coordinate vehicle schedules, and help keep tours running on time in all kinds of Southeast Alaska weather.

Employer: Allen Marine Tours

Allen Marine Tours Location: Juneau, AK – Auke Bay facility

Type: Temporary (tour season)

(tour season) Salary: Not listed

Central hub role for daily tour dispatch and dock operations. You’ll track vessel and motorcoach movements, passenger counts, and schedules, coordinate with crews and drivers by radio, and help guests move safely between buses and boats in a fast-paced marine setting.

Employer: SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC)

Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $31.83 – $44.56/hour

Lead the fleet program for a major regional health consortium. You’ll manage vehicle use and maintenance, oversee budgets and vendors, ensure safety and regulatory compliance, and supervise staff while supporting clinics and programs across Southeast Alaska.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.