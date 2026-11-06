🏥 Juneau, AK Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings from Entry-Level to $106K

Juneau’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel therapy to elder care and hospital roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to work in care and still enjoy Alaska’s outdoors.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Juneau, AK

Salary: $3,330 per week (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Full-time, 13-week travel assignment (adult outpatient rehab, days, 40 hrs/week)

This role is all about adult outpatient rehab—orthopedic, post-surgical, neuro, and mobility work—with a collaborative therapy team and a scenic Juneau assignment. You’ll need an active Alaska PT license, BLS, and outpatient experience is preferred.

Employer: State of Alaska – Juneau Pioneer Home

Location: Juneau, AK

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time, on-call (24-hour assisted living facility)

Help up to 49 elder residents with daily care, lifting/transfers, and social activities in a person-centered, home-like setting near Twin Lakes. Great if you’re physically strong, kind, and flexible with your schedule; must be able to pass background, TB, and COVID-19 screening.

Employer: Guardian Flight, LLC

Location: Juneau, AK

Salary: Starting range $103,000–$106,000 annually

Type: Full-time, 10 days on / 20 days off rotation, crew housing provided on shift

Join an air medical team transporting critical patients across Alaska, using your ER or ICU RN experience (3+ years) in high-acuity situations. Requires RN license, BLS, ACLS, PALS, NRP, and CFRN within 24 months.

Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia

Location: Juneau, AK

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work in an urgent care clinic supporting providers with rooming, vitals, procedures, POCT, EKGs, and EHR documentation for patients of all ages. Urgent care experience is required, plus BLS and either CCMA training, CNA/EMT/health aide background, or similar healthcare experience.

Employer: Bartlett Regional Hospital

Location: Juneau, AK

Salary: From $23.68 per hour (step increases based on experience)

(step increases based on experience) Type: Full-time

Entry-level hospital pharmacy role handling med prep, distribution, inventory, and tech support under pharmacist supervision. Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent and Alaska Pharmacy Technician License; no experience needed, PTCB certification preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in Juneau often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.