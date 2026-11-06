🏗️ Juneau, AK Engineering & Mining Jobs – Several Roles Open Now

Juneau’s engineering scene is busy, especially around Coast Guard work and mining. If you’ve got technical skills and don’t mind some field time in real Alaska weather, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Location: Juneau, AK (USCG Civil Engineering Unit)

(USCG Civil Engineering Unit) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide civil engineering support for Coast Guard projects across Alaska’s D17 district. You’ll handle scopes, design reviews, AutoCAD work, cost estimates, and facility condition assessments, with some travel to remote sites.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Location: Juneau, AK (USCG Mechanical Engineering Unit)

(USCG Mechanical Engineering Unit) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mechanical engineer role focused on HVAC, plumbing, fuel systems, and more for Coast Guard facilities. Requires 5+ years’ mechanical experience and 5+ years of AutoCAD, plus field visits to sites around Alaska.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Location: Juneau, AK (USCG Electrical Engineering Unit)

(USCG Electrical Engineering Unit) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and review electrical systems for Coast Guard projects, from power distribution to backup generation and telecom. You’ll do AutoCAD design, technical reviews, and facility assessments with some travel in the Alaska maritime region.

Employer: Hecla Mining Company

Location: Juneau, AK, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead underground mining crews, daily production, and safety in a high-risk environment. This is a hands-on leadership role for someone with 5+ years underground mining and at least 2 years in supervision.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—Juneau’s specialized roles don’t stay open forever.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.