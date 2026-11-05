🚌 Juneau, AK Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Juneau’s moving, shipping, and delivery scene is busy right now. If you like being on the road or working around trucks and heavy equipment, there are some solid options open today.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Full-time (flexible hours, good for second job/part-time)

Salary: Hourly pay plus tips and mileage, paid out in cash daily

Deliver hot pizzas around town and earn cash every shift from tips and mileage, on top of hourly pay. This is a good fit if you want flexible hours and a path to move up into management.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers incentives on top of hourly pay)

Drive company trucks to move household goods, lead a crew, and work with new customers every day. This role comes with paid vacation, paid holidays, health benefits, 401(k), referral bonuses, and even scholarship money for college students who work summers.

Employer: Alaska Marine Lines / Alaska Marine Trucking

Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wage (plus annual reviews and bonus potential)

Start your mechanic career working on heavy-duty equipment like tractors, trailers, and forklifts while Alaska Marine Trucking helps cover Diesel Power Technology courses at UAA. This comes with strong benefits: low-cost medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition help, and work boot allowance.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.