🚔 Multiple Security Guard Openings in Juneau, AK

Juneau has a solid mix of steady and seasonal security work right now, especially with Goldbelt Security hiring across several roles.

Employer: Goldbelt Security, LLC

Goldbelt Security, LLC Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Full-time, intermittent/as-needed

Pay: Competitive base salary (no exact range listed)

On-call style role where you fill in for staff absences, special events, or busy periods. Good fit if you want flexibility, have 6–12 months security experience, and can pass a background check, drug screen, and get an AK Security Guard license.

Employer: Goldbelt Security, LLC

Goldbelt Security, LLC Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour

Seasonal guard role doing foot patrols, incident reports, and basic first aid/CPR when needed. Great if you like working with the public, can handle emergencies calmly, and want a clear hourly pay range for a set season.

Employer: Goldbelt Security, LLC

Goldbelt Security, LLC Location: Juneau, AK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary (no exact range listed)

Tiered security track with levels I–III, so you can grow into more responsibility and leadership over time. You’ll handle access control, patrols, reports, and may help train junior guards as you move up.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.